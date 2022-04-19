CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Neosho coach Bo Helsel admitted that no lead’s safe in baseball.
The Wildcats led from the opening inning up until the final pitch as Carl Junction earned a 5-4 walk-off victory over Neosho on Tuesday evening at CJHS baseball field.
Facing a two-strike count with two outs, CJ’s Logan Eck slapped a ground ball just between the reach of Neosho’s third baseman Kael Smith and shortstop River Brill for a two-RBI, single to win it.
“Obviously there’s a lot of pressure with the winning run on base,” Eck said. “So, I just stepped up there and didn’t want to do too much, so I kept it simple.”
Just before that single, the Bulldogs’ Shane Diskin and Dalton Mills had moved up to second and third, respectively, after a Quenton Hughes pitch went to the backstop.
Mills scored easily on Eck’s single, and after a brief bobble in left field Diskin was able to cross the plate from second base — without a throw — to up Carl Junction’s record to 6-9 and give the team its first Central Ozark Conference victory.
Neosho opened the game with a run in the top of the first inning.
The Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the third when Carter Fenske grabbed an infield single with the bases loaded, and Reese Miller drew a walk with the bags still full, to make it 3-0.
Fenske, Miller were a part of the scoring again in the top of the fifth when they reached base on back-to-back singles with one out. Austin Rodriguez followed them up with a single of his own that scored Fenske easily, making it 4-0.
There was a boost coming from the mound as Neosho built a 4-0 lead through five full innings.
Smith started the game pitching for the Wildcats and was tossing a shutout heading into the sixth.
Through five innings, the junior righty had allowed seven hits and walked one batter while avoiding any real damage to keep the Bulldogs scoreless.
“I thought we had some good, quality at-bats early in the game,” Carl Junction coach Jake Stevenson said. “I thought we kind of ran into some bad luck early in the game, offensively. We had guys on base and lined into a double play. I thought our guys kind of stayed the course and stayed with their short approach.”
Carl Junction struck gold in the sixth inning.
Drew Massey led off the inning with a single into left field. Mills drew a walk. Both of those runners moved up a base after Smith had a pitch get away and to the backstop. The Bulldogs’ Diskin capitalized with a sacrifice fly to get the team on the board.
With two outs, Eck faced similar pressure as he did in the seventh when he hit his walk-off.
And he delivered again. Eck drove a pitch into center field to drive in Mills and make it 4-2.
After walking Lucas Vanlanduit, Smith was replaced on the hill after 5 2/3 innings of work.
“He’s been our bulldog all year,” Helsel said. “He hasn’t thrown a bad game yet. He was pitching on four days of rest today. His pitch count was getting high and I was nervous about that on just four days of rest.”
Neosho’s Wyatt Shadwick came to the mound next. Shadwick gave up an RBI-single to Arlen Wakefield bringing the score to 4-3. CJ’s Kyler Perry drew a walk to end Shadwick’s outing.
Coach Helsel then turned to Hughes. Hughes was able to retire Jordan Woodruff with a strikeout.
After trailing for five full innings, the Bulldogs scored four of their five runs with two outs. Two runs came with two outs in the sixth and two more when they were down to their final out of the game. All five runs, of course, came in the final two innings.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity all season so far,” Stevenson said. “We’re going to continue to face more adversity as we go into the upcoming weeks. You can’t run away from adversity but when it strikes you can control how you handle it, and I thought our guys handled it well.”
“We’ve kind of struggled with that,” Helsel said. “We get a lead, we get comfortable, we don’t challenge and we don’t push the envelope a little bit with the bats. I always tell them you’ve got to try and score seven runs in the COC. You score seven runs and you should win just about every game.”
Scoring seven runs is something the Wildcats were able to do in three of their first four games of the season. But they haven’t achieved that mark since their 13-3 March 24 victory over Reeds Spring in the Roy B. Shaver Classic.
Neosho is currently on a four-game losing streak.
Carl Junction ended a brief two-game skid after going 4-0 and winning the Bill O’Dell Tournament on April 8.
Perry slammed the door on Neosho with his two innings of work in the sixth and seventh only allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.
Woodruff also tossed two innings and only saw one unearned run cross the plate. Diskin opened the game for the Bulldogs and gave up three earned runs in three innings on four hits and four walks.
“I thought all of our pitchers did a really good job,” Stevenson said. “We’d like to eliminate some walks early in the game that kind of led to some of their runs. But I thought our guys got the outs when they needed to and made the pitch when they needed to.”
Wakefield went 3 for 4 to lead the Bulldogs in hits and also drove in a run. Perry and Mills finished 2 for 3 with a walk while Mills scored twice as well.
Eck was 2 for 4 on the day with a team-leading three RBIs and crossed the plate once himself. Eck was also retired on a hard line drive to shortstop that led to a double play which kept him from a three-hit game.
“A lot of kids may have gotten down with that but he came back and had two big hits for us,” Stevenson said.
Neosho (9-7, 0-4 COC) was led by Eli Zar and Carter Fenske’s 2 for 4 performances at the plate. Both drove in a run and Fenske scored once. Miller went 1 for 2 and drew two free passes.
Carl Junction plays at Willard on Thursday while Neosho goes to Ozark.
