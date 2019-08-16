David Eddy and partner Brandon Gibson grabbed the first-day lead in the 68th annual Twin Hills Invitational golf tournament on Friday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
In the best ball tournament, teams are divided into seven flights based on the player’s handicap. Teams play a nine-hole match against each team in their flight, and points are awarded for each hole won during the match. If a hole is halved, each team receives one-half point.
The most points a team can win in a match is seven, according to tournament rules.
Eddy-Gibson earned 10.5 points in their two matches on Friday and are one-half point ahead of the 2018 championship team of Kenny Neal-Eddie Chancellor.
Mike Cutshall-David Byrne was third with 9.5, followed by Greg Musick-David Hufferd 8 and Brian Faulkner-Trevor Cooley 7.5. Musick-Hufferd tied for second last year.
The championship flight has only five teams after one team did not show.
Alexander Curchin-Jeff Carrier teamed up to lead Presidents Flight with 11.5 points, one more than Sean Hamlett-Troy D’Amour.
Don Thomason-Austin Thomason earned the maximum 14 points to lead First Flight. Bryan Simpson-Luke Miller lead Second Flight with 12.5, and Todd Stout-Ron Schultz are first in Fourth Flight with 12.5.
There are co-leaders in two flights. Kent Frazier-Curt Crossland and Don Brister-Mike Talley are tied in Third Flight with 10.5, and David Walden-Ted Correll and Trey Butler-Les Olson share first place in Fifth Flight with 10.5.
The final three rounds of competition will be played today with shotgun starts set for 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
