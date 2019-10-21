EFFICIENT: Joplin's offense putting up impressive numbers

In today’s analytically driven world of sports, efficiency is one of the more important statistics in terms of measuring a team’s success.
The Class 6 third-ranked Joplin Eagles (8-0) are a model of efficiency, particularly on offense.
Following the Eagles’ 45-14 win over Nixa in the final home game of the regular season on Friday night at Junge Field, Joplin’s first-team offense has produced points on 42 of its last 44 drives, 96 percent, in its last six games, dating back to the 56-55 win over Carthage on Sept. 13.
“It’s really been, I don’t want to say amazing, but maybe just short of,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “The way we get it done, whether on the ground or through the air, the offense has done a great job of recognizing what opposing defenses are trying to take away and countering. We have seen a variety of defenses, and each time, the offense has done a great job adjusting and responding.”
A quick recap: the Eagles’ first-team offense scored on 8-of-9 drives against Carthage, on all seven drives against Republic, 6-of-7 drives versus Branson, all eight drives against Neosho, all six against Ozark and all seven against Nixa.
While the Eagles are outscoring their opponents 310-118 in that time, the balance by the first-team offense is what is truly impressive. Of the 42 scoring drives, 25 have ended in a rushing score, with 16 touchdowns coming on a passing play, and one field goal sprinkled in.
“We always say, offensively, that it is almost impossible to take everything away,” Jasper said. “If opposing teams try to load the box on us and take away the run, we can throw the ball downfield. If they are going to try and take away the passing part of our run-pass options, we can run the ball effectively. It really keeps opposing defenses honest.”
Also of note, the last time Joplin’s first-team unit punted the ball was on the fifth drive in the win against Branson on Sept. 27, and the Eagles have scored on each of their last 21 possessions.
QUICK STRIKES AND BIG PLAYS
Digging a little deeper, Joplin has shown the ability to score in a hurry during this current run. The Eagles have 25 touchdown drives that lasted five plays or less, with seven of those scores coming on two or less plays.
“I think that is possible because of two things,” Jasper said. “One, we have a lot of great athletes with speed. Two, with the guys up front (on the offensive line) getting it done, our other skill players do a great job of blocking when the ball isn’t in their hands. It shows how willing and selfless they are because all they are worried about is scoring as a team.”
One ingredient to brief scoring drives are big plays, of which Joplin has many. The Eagles have 25 scoring plays that gained 25 or more yards, with six of those going for at least 40 yards.
“It’s exciting for the team and really builds momentum,” Jasper said. “I think it is disheartening for our opponent when we score that quickly at times.”
Of course, arguably the most-impressive big play for the Eagles happened last week against Nixa, and it didn’t end in a touchdown. Running back Isaiah Davis ripped off an 89-yard run that started at Joplin’s 5-yard line and ended at Nixa’s 6-yard line. Davis picked up those six remaining yards for a touchdown on the next play.
The argument could also be made that Joplin’s final drive of the second half against Nixa was the most important during this entire stretch. It may not have played much of a role in the outcome, but it certainly provided evidence the Eagles aren’t a touchdown-or-bust team.
Joplin took possession on it’s own 34-yard line with 16.5 seconds left before the intermission. Quarterback Blake Tash completed a pass over the middle to running back Nathan Galdes, who avoided multiple tackles before working his way down to the Nixa 19-yard line, allowing Joplin to call a timeout with four seconds left. The Eagles ran the field goal unit onto the field, with Garrett Landis splitting the uprights from 36 yards out.
“Anytime you can get the ball with less than a minute left and get any points, that is obviously a huge boost to the team,” Jasper said. “I think it takes the wind out of the sails of the opponent. We have been talking all year long about how there is going to be a time and place where we are going to really need a field goal. It is awesome to know we have that in our back pocket any time we need it.”
COLLECTIVE EFFORT
Though the offense has been incredible, it wouldn’t be possible without the play of an equally-as-good first-team defense, which has allowed just 20 points since the Carthage win, and special teams unit.
This is evident by the Eagles’ offense taking possession in several short-field situations, with 25 of the 42 scoring drives gaining 60 or less yards.
“Our defense and special teams have been crucial for the offense,” Jasper said. “Landis has had so many touchbacks this season, but if you look at the kicks that didn’t reach the end zone, opposing drives are starting at the 18-yard line on average. Our coverage teams have been fantastic.”
RUNNING CLOCK
The offensive and defensive numbers the first-team Eagles are putting up are eye-popping, and most of them have come in just two quarters of action, with Joplin forcing a running clock in the second half in its last five games.
Following the win against Carthage, in which the first-team units were on the field for the entirety of the game, the Joplin starters played just two quarters against Republic, Branson and Ozark. In the wins over Neosho and Nixa, the starters were on the field for the first half and one series into the second half.
It is fair to say that by the season’s end, Joplin’s total first-team statistics may be skewed by only playing half of a football game in several instances. However, that is a trade-off the coaching staff is more than willing to make because it keeps the starters fresh, and it gives the second-team unit precious playing time at the varsity level.
“I think keeping our starters fresh, while getting the younger guys varsity experience is very important,” Jasper said. “Usually, when you are as productive as we are, you get to play more games at the end of the season. So, it kind of works its way out in terms of total numbers evening out.”