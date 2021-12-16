The Central Missouri men’s basketball team was the benificiary of efficient shooting from the field all night and downed Missouri Southern 87-57 in MIAA action on Thursday night inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Mules (5-3, 2-2 MIAA) started the game on a 15-3 run and never looked back en route to snapping the Lions four-game winning streak. UCM shot 51% from the field overall, including 44% in the first half and 60% in the second half.
“When you don’t play any defense, it’s pretty easy to make shots,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said. “They dedicated every single aspect of the game. Their backs were up against the wall coming off a tough loss against Northwest (Missouri). They came out fighting. We cowered like a bunch of puppies. That’s on me as a head coach to get these guys ready to go.
“At the same time as a competitor, as a basketball player and the layover, to give in the way we gave in, was pretty disappointing.”
The Mules lead grew out to 27-5 when 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore Trey Sides knocked down a triple at the 11:11 mark in the first half. MSSU responded with a 12-2 burst when Stan Scott finished with a driving layup to slice the deficit to 29-17 at the 4:53 mark in the first half.
Both teams exchanged scores the rest of the way in the opening half. UCM led the Lions 38-26 at the break with six players scoring over five points in the first 20 minutes of action.
The Mules opened the second half on a 19-11 run capped by a jumper from Sides to stretch the lead out to 57-37. UCM’s lead elongated to 62-40 following a 3-pointer from Cameron Hunter with 10:47 to go in regulation and ultimately finished out the game on a 25-5 run.
UCM featured four players in double figures, led by Hunter with a season-high 20 points. The 6-3 redshirt senior guard connected on 7 of 11 field goals, 5 of 8 from 3 and 1 of 2 from the foul line.
Ja’Cor Nelson added 16 points to pair with a game-high 12 rebounds. Sides finished with 13 points, while Ikenna Okeke chipped in 10.
Christian Bundy, Avery Taggart and Lawson Jenkins scored 11 points apiece to power MSSU (6-4, 3-1 MIAA). Scott contributed 10 points.
The Lions shot just 36% in the game. UCM cashed in with 23 points off 18 MSSU turnovers.
“We have had guys step up and make plays before,” Boschee said. “We didn’t have that tonight. They literally did everything and anything that they wanted to. On offense, they dictated what we did on offense. If you take 50 shots and shoot 30 3s, that tells you right there who is the more aggressive team. We weren’t good at getting the ball in the paint. We weren’t good at moving the ball, creating close-outs and getting two on the ball.
“If you just stand around and watch guys drive the basketball into single gaps, it’s pretty easy to guard.”
MSSU resumes action with a home matchup against Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We got to be better,” Boschee said. “We have to be able to bounce back. Hopefully, we’ll show a little fight.”
