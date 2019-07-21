Zack Ehlen has spent the last three summers suiting up for the Joplin Outlaws.
But Ehlen, the speedy outfielder who leads the team in nearly every offensive statistical category, knows his summer collegiate baseball career is nearly over.
With that, Ehlen is thrilled with the fact that the Joplin Outlaws have secured a spot in the MINK League playoffs for just the second time in franchise history.
“It’s pretty exciting that we’ve been able to get on a streak and get into the playoffs this year,” said Ehlen, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound native of Grain Valley who plays collegiately at Central Missouri. “We started off slow this summer, but we’ve been playing winning baseball. It’s been nice to do that for our fans.”
A center fielder who was selected to the MINK League All-Star Game earlier this summer, Ehlen is currently batting .405 with 60 hits, 51 runs scored, 25 stolen bases and 23 RBI. He leads the Outlaws in all of those categories except for RBI, as Crowder product Freilin Cabrera has recorded 25.
Ehlen is slugging .527 and owns a .494 on-base percentage.
“I’m seeing the ball well,” Ehlen said. “I messed with my swing a little bit this past spring (at UCM). I’ve been making contact and finding the holes. I just try to continue to do that every game and just do what I do. It’s been working out.”
Ehlen noted he’s well aware that his time in an Outlaws jersey is nearing its end. And to the team’s leadoff hitter, that’s extra motivation.
“Next summer I’ll have graduated from college and will be trying to find a job,” Ehlen said. “I really want to finish strong in my last summer here. The last three summers have been a blast.”
Before the playoffs arrive, Ehlen and the Outlaws will end the regular season Monday night with a doubleheader against the Nevada Griffons.
The opener, which will resume a suspended game with Joplin leading 3-0 in the third inning, will begin at 6 at Joe Becker Stadium. A seven-inning clash with follow. It will be Fan Appreciation Night, with free admission and door prizes.
PLAYOFF PICTURE
Joplin’s scheduled date at Clarinda was rained out on Sunday.
With that, the Outlaws (19-16 MINK) will be unable to catch the Ozark Generals (22-14) for the top spot in the South Division. Ozark is 2 ½ games ahead of Joplin with two games left on the schedule.
Nevertheless, the Outlaws are in the postseason. The first playoff berth for Mark Rains' club came in 2016.
“This is only the second time the Outlaws have been in the playoffs, so it's great,” third-year Joplin Outlaws manager Danny Weaver said. “The goal was to be better this year and we’ve been able to do that. We’ve got to win two games this week to get to the three-game series and that’s the goal.”
When the MINK League playoffs begin Tuesday, the Outlaws will be the second seed in the South and will host the third seed, either Nevada or Jefferson City, at Joe Becker Stadium.
“I’m excited about the playoffs and it’s going to be fun,” Outlaws pitcher Dalton Weaver said. “We’ve been playing really good baseball lately and I think we can make some noise in the postseason.”
Nevada (12-24) and Jefferson City (12-26) are still battling it out for the third and final playoff spot in the South. The Joplin-No. 3 seed winner will advance to meet division champ Ozark.
Next, the South winner will meet the North winner in a best-of-three league championship series at the end of the week. St. Joseph, Chillicothe and Sedalia have secured the playoff spots in the North Division.
FINISHING STRONG
The Outlaws (25-17 overall) are currently on a five-game winning streak and have won 7-of-10 outings.
It’s safe to say the Outlaws have turned things around nicely after dropping their first five league games. In fact, the Outlaws were 1-9 in the MINK League on June 17, but the team has since gone 18-7 in league contests.
So what's been the key to success?
“Defensively, we’ve played very well and the guys on the hump have done their jobs,” Danny Weaver said. “And when someone doesn’t quite have it that day, the next guy has come in and been able to do what they needed to do.
“And we’ve scored some runs late in games and that timely hitting has gone a long way for us when the defense is going well and the pitchers are throwing strikes.”
