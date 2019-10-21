There are eight Joplin-area football teams listed in this week’s Missouri Media rankings.
In Class 6, Joplin is ranked third behind DeSmet and Liberty North. All three teams are 8-0. CBC fell to No. 4 after suffering its second loss of the season.
In Class 5, Carthage (6-2) is now ranked fifth, while Webb City (7-1) is ranked second in Class 4 behind Ladue (8-0).
In Class 3, Mount Vernon (8-0) moved up one spot to No. 3, while Cassville (7-1) re-entered the rankings at No. 9. Lamar (6-2) is ranked seventh in Class 2, while Pierce City (8-0) is No. 2 in Class 1, with Miller (7-1) eighth.
The weekly rankings are compiled by a nine-member panel of sports writers and broadcasters from across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.