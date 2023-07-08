Eight players from the Joplin Outlaws have been selected for the MINK League annual All-Star Game, to be held this Sunday in Chillocothe.
The players are:
Kolton Reynolds, outfielder
Landon Meyer, infielder
Garrett Chun, outfielder
Caden Bressler, pitcher
Logan Rains, pitcher
Will Isaly, pitcher
Chris Massey, pitcher
Luke Schmedding, pitcher
Jaret Nelson, infielder
Will Kelley, Joplin, will participate in the homerun derby.
