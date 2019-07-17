JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Parker Dunn and John Prudhom delivered the big blows during an eight-run fourth inning that sparked the Joplin Outlaws past the Jefferson City Renegades 11-7 Wednesday night in MINK League action at Ernie Vivion Field.
The Outlaws (21-17, 15-16 MINK) won for the third time in their last four games and remained three games behind South Division leader Ozark, which defeated Nevada 14-3 in seven innings on Wednesday.
Joplin had only two hits through three innings and trailed 3-0 before its fourth-inning explosion that sent 13 batters to the plate.
Mike Million led off with a double and Dunn followed with a home run to quickly slice the deficit to one run. Jack Hanstad walked and after moving to second on a wild pitch, Logan Missal replaced Renegades starting pitcher Dylan Dunbar.
Ryan Cedeno reached on an infield error to put runners at first and third before Zack Ehlen singled to score Hanstad.
After David Butterfield singled to load the bases, Prudhom cleared the bases with a double to make it 6-3.
With one out Purdhom stole third and scored on Marcos Villegas’ single. Million walked to put runners at first and second, but Villegas was thrown out attempting to reach third on a wild pitch for the second out. Dunn walked to put two runners on base again before Hanstad doubled to left to score Million, but Dunn was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
Jefferson City trimmed the Joplin lead to four runs, 8-4, on an RBI single by Max McCay in the sixth. But the Outlaws answered right back with two runs on four walks and one hit-by-pitch in the top of the seventh.
The Outlaws drew three consecutive free passes to start the frame, loading the bases with no outs. Villegas walked to plate one run for a 9-5 lead and then Alex Wheeler drew the fifth free pass of the inning to extend the advantage to 10-4.
A two-run eighth for the Renegades again cut Joplin’s lead to four runs at 10-6. The Outlaws responded again, however, adding one run in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Wheeler with the bases loaded, pushing the lead to 11-6.
A one-run showing for Jefferson City in the bottom of the ninth brought the game to its final score.
The Outlaws finished with 12 hits and were led at the plate by Prudhom, who went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs. Ehlen and Hanstad logged two hits and batted in one run apiece, while Million notched a pair of hits and crossed home plate twice.
Outlaws starting pitcher Chase Plymell was credited the win after tossing 5 2/3 innings and limiting Jefferson City to four earned runs and seven hits. He also struck out five batters.
Joplin reliever Quest Mock pitched the final 3 1/3 innings and surrendered two earned runs and four hits while striking out six to earn his fourth save.
Joplin and Jefferson City square off again tonight at 7 at Vivion Field.
