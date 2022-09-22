WILLARD, Mo. — Joplin's softball team suffered a 10-4 setback to Willard in Central Ozark Conference action Thursday afternoon on the road.
Willard (9-10) overcame an early 2-0 deficit with eight runs in the bottom of the second. The Tigers added two more runs in the fourth and the Eagles cut the deficit to six in the fifth.
But Willard held the lead the rest of the way.
The Tigers' Harley Durr had two hits and a game-high four RBI — two off a second-inning double and later slugged a solo home run in the fourth. Reece Anderson drove in two runs and had one hit, while Mia Davault and Abigail McMillin added two hits with RBI apiece.
McMillin earned the complete-game win in the circle for Willard. She allowed four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Joplin (20-6) got off a scorching start. Abby Lowery and Jadyn Pankow belted back-to-back solo home runs in the first. Both ultimately finished with two of the Eagles' five hits.
Ava Wolf suffered the loss. She surrendered two earned runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
The Eagles play at Kickapoo on Monday before returning to Central Ozark Conference action with Neosho at home on Tuesday.
