BRANSON, Mo. — McQuade Eilenstein came through in the clutch when the team needed it the most.
A junior, Eilenstein collected a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh as Webb City downed Branson 5-3 in Central Ozark Conference action on Thursday in Branson.
The Cardinals improved to 10-10 overall and 3-2 in the COC.
Webb City drew first blood in the contest as it jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning. The Pirates erupted with three runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run home run from Carter Jenkins.
But the Cardinals responded with two tallies in the sixth to knot the score at 3-3.
Walker Sweet was the winning pitcher for Webb City.
The Cardinals face Francis Howell and Rock Bridge at 9 a.m. and noon Saturday in St. Louis, respectively.
