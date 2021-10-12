NIXA, Mo. — Like she has done time after time this fall, Jensyn Elder dazzled once in the circle for Carthage.
And Elder did so when the Tigers' season was on the line.
The senior ace went the distance and allowed just one run while fanning nine batters as fifth-seeded Carthage topped fourth-seeded Kickapoo 5-1 in a Class 5 District 6 quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday afternoon.
The Tigers (21-13) play top-seeded Nixa, a 15-0 victor over Springfield Central in its quarterfinal game, at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Carthage jumped out in front immediately against the Chiefs thanks to a two-run single from Presley Probert to get the scoring started in the top of the first inning.
Then in the bottom half of the frame, Kickapoo's Isabella Williams sliced the deficit in half with an RBI double. But the Tigers struck again in the fourth when Mary Grace Richmond collected a two-run double to stretch the lead out to 4-1.
One inning later, Probert capped a three-hit, three RBI day at the plate with a solo home run to right field as Carthage marched to a four-run lead.
The Tigers amassed eight hits total in the contest.
Allison Scott suffered the loss for the Chiefs (18-11). Kate Pierce and Williams led Kickapoo with two hits each.
With the victory, Carthage has now won 15 of its last 18 games.
