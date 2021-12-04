CARTHAGE, Mo. — Behind electric shooting from deep, the Carthage girls basketball team claimed fifth place in its own tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers (3-3) outscored Waynesville 25-12 in the first quarter and rode that to a lopsided 72-44 triumph inside Carthage High School gymnasium.
Carthage led from start to finish in the contest, leading 38-26 at the break and 58-34 after three quarters of play. The Tigers hit a whopping 14 3-pointers.
Kianna Yates fired in a team-high 21 points for Carthage, while connecting from deep three times. Presley Probert added 12 points and two treys, while Margaret Boyd scored nine of her 11 points from beyond the arc.
Raven Probert hit a trio of 3s for nine points. Freshman Lauren Choate had a pair of triples for six points.
For Waynesville, Breona Hurd scored a game-high 24 points. Katlyn Black chipped in 10 points as well.
Carthage is back in action at Springfield Central at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.
