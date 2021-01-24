Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.