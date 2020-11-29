Dear Athletic Support: A coach in my hometown just got promoted to athletic director. This guy was the head coach of the football team for as long as I can remember. The last 10 years of his career were brutal. We never won more games than we lost, and we rarely made the playoffs.
How, then, does it make sense that this guy gets promoted to athletic director? Now he’s going to be in charge of every single sport in our school district. Surely there is another spot this old coach could’ve filled. I know we need some bus drivers.
My hometown isn’t known for being a powerhouse in any particular sport, and I can’t help but think it is decisions like this that are keeping us from being winners.
Thoughts?
— You’re Fired
Dear Fired: Imagine any time a parent had an issue with a teacher or a coach the end result was that employee being fired. How would that turn out?
We barely have enough warm bodies to fill all the open positions these days.
Which leads me back to your coach and his surprising promotion. There may be laws against reducing a public school employee’s salary. In other words, once a teacher or coach has moved up to a certain level on the pay scale, he can’t go back down. Maybe this is why your coach was promoted to athletic director. It wouldn’t make much sense to pay a bus driver $70,000, $80,000 or even $90,000 a year.
I understand your concern in regard to the well-being of your athletic program as a whole. But maybe this guy will take his new job seriously. Maybe it will motivate him. Who knows, maybe he’ll be better at fundraising than he was motivating a team of high school boys.
The athletic director’s job is very different from that of the head coach. It’s an administrator position. Regardless of his record as a football coach, this guy has experience dealing with and managing people. The head football coach generally has to handle more players and assistants than any other coach in the district.
In the end, there’s nothing you can do about a situation like this. If I were you, I’d give him a chance to prove himself before jumping to any conclusions. If a few years go by and the entire athletic program seems to be worse off than before, then maybe it’ll be time to break out the pitchforks and storm the school board meeting.
— Eli
Eli Cranor is a former professional quarterback and coach turned author. Send questions for “Athletic Support” to eli.cranor@gmail.com or use the contact page on elicranor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.