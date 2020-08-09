Dear Athletic Support: Sports used to be a huge part of my life. I watched sporting events almost every night. I was actually watching an NBA game when they interviewed Mark Cuban and he said he was canceling the rest of the Dallas Mavericks’ season. All sports were gone shortly after that, and surprisingly, I didn’t miss them that much. I went all summer without baseball, and now it’s back, but wow — it’s different. They have cardboard cutouts in the stands. There’s crowd noise pumped in like it’s all a game show.
Obviously, this isn’t my daddy’s baseball, but I fear sports will be forever changed after all this mess is done. Maybe this is a good thing? Have you heard other readers expressing the same sentiment?
— Sport(less)
Dear Sport(less): I heard somebody say once that sports were the true religion of America. A thousand years from now, Fenway Park, Lambeau Field, and “Jerry’s World” (AT&T Stadium) will be our longstanding monuments. Our distant descendants will look upon these relics with awe, imaging a time and place where that many people could be together at one time, cheering on the home team.
I don’t know if things will ever go back to “normal.” Anyone who studies history will tell you the only constant is change. If this really is the end of an era, my greatest fear isn’t so much about what lies ahead of us, but instead, what we’ve left behind.
— Eli
Dear Athletic Support: My daughter started playing volleyball in fifth grade. There’s no telling how many hours she’s spent practicing with the school, not to mention her private coaches. And now, after all that, she wants to quit. She says it’s because her friends are saying there won’t even be a season this year due to COVID-19. But I still don’t think that’s reason enough to quit. What do you think?
— Sad To See Her Go
Dear Sad: If I had to guess, I’d say your daughter doesn’t really want to quit volleyball. She’s probably just scared and confused, like so many of us right now. If she quits, it’s simple — there’s no more volleyball. In her mind this might be easier than playing the back-and-forth game that’s sure to come this fall.
There’s no right answer here. There’s only hope. If your daughter loves volleyball, the only way she’s going to get to play is by sticking it out.
Eli Cranor is a former professional quarterback and coach turned author. Send questions for “Athletic Support” to eli.cranor@gmail.com or visit elicranor.com.
