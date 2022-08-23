East Newton football will be under new but familiar leadership this fall.
Assistant coach Tom Ellis has slid over for another stint as the Patriots’ head coach. He replaced Kyle Wood, who has been tabbed as the defensive coordinator at Harrison High School in Arkansas.
Ellis led East Newton from 2006-2009, going 16-28. He returned to the Patriots as an assistant in 2021.
East Newton looks to improve off last year’s 2-9 record. The Patriots graduated 13 total starters, including seven on the defensive side and six on the offensive side of the ball.
The squad returns five offensive starters and four defensive starters.
“We are looking to continue to build on the progress that we have made the last three years under Coach Wood,” Ellis said. “We will play hard and be disciplined. I’m old school and believe you have to run the ball and stop the run. We will be moving to a power/option scheme on offense and a 4-2-5 scheme on defense.”
Top returnees include seniors Ty Bowman, Riley Downum, Mason Hailey, Dominic Shaw, Hayden Heatley and junior Haze Hagedon.
A three-sport athlete, Bowman (6-foot, 185 pounds) has starting experience at quarterback, linebacker and punter. Ellis noted Bowman brings great leadership to the table.
Downum, who Ellis said has great hands, will make an impact on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and defensive back.
Heatley will also look to contribute in the defensive secondary for East Newton.
Anchoring the Patriots’ up front are Hailey (6-1, 210), Shaw (6-1, 290) and Hagedon (6-0, 200). Hailey is a three-year starter on the offensive and defensive line, but looks to recover following a knee injury late during the spring.
East Newton’s top newcomers start with seniors Brian Bontrager (LB) and Alex Heatley (OL/DL). Juniors Eden Enlow (LB/TE), David Moua (OL/DL), Devan Hang (OL/DL) and sophomores Braxton Wolfe (WR/DB), Zayden Ferguson (RB/LB), Cayden Larsen (WR/DB) and Will Eichelburger (QB/DB) make up the rest looking to burst onto the varsity scene.
Ellis said Bontrager will look to start at linebacker, while Heatley is competing for a starting nod on the offensive line. Moua and Hang both look to earn spots on the line.
Wolfe is described as a “good athlete, who could possibly start at wide receiver or free safety.” Ferguson is poised to start for the Patriots in the backfield after earning time at running back last year.
Larsen and Eichelburger both look to start at defensive back. Eichelburger also looks to assume backup quarterback duties.
In addition, the 2022 season will be a homecoming for renowned Patriot Allen Barbre. Barbre, an offensive lineman who played in the NFL for a decade, has joined the East Newton coaching staff as an assistant.
Barbre also had a standout career at Division II Missouri Southern before he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2007.
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 — at Rogersville
Sept. 2 — Hollister
Sept. 8 — at Nevada
Sept. 16 — Cassville
Sept. 23 — at Lamar
Sept. 30 — Monett
Oct. 7 — at Seneca
Oct. 14 — at Aurora
Oct. 21 — McDonald County
2021 ResultsReeds Spring 49, East Newton 20
East Newton 21, Mount Vernon 14
Monett 14, East Newton 0
Seneca 35, East Newton 7
Marshfield 28, East Newton 15
McDonald County 35, East Newton 13
Nevada 46, East Newton 6
Cassville 42, East Newton 6
Lamar 48, East Newton 0
District Playoffs
El Dorado 41, East Newton 6
Lamar 48, East Newton 6
