NIXA, Mo. — Maelynn Garrett hit a go-ahead RBI double and Olivia Emery fired seven innings of one-run ball as Neosho downed Nixa 2-1 in a Central Ozark Conference matchup Tuesday afternoon on the road.
The Wildcats improved to 5-2 and open COC play with a 1-0 record.
Garrett's clutch hit came in the top of the fifth. Neosho's leadoff hitter Autumn Kinnaird started things with a two-out single.
The Wildcats drew first blood in the contest — Abbie Carpenter scored on a fielding error in the top of the second. Nixa tied the game at one apiece when Sara Sweaney belted a solo home run in the bottom half of the frame.
But in the circle, Emery proved to be dominant, finishing with four strikeouts, seven groundouts and six flyouts. She threw 78 pitches, 55 of which were strikes.
Neosho outhit Nixa 6-4. Maddy Meierer took the loss for the Eagles, allowing one earned run through seven innings of work.
Meierer finished with 10 strikeotus and one walk.
The Wildcats host New Covenant Academy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
