Emporia State scored two goals late in the first half and defeated Missouri Southern 3-1 Friday night in an MIAA women’s soccer match at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The Lady Hornets (10-3-1, 5-1-2 MIAA) took the lead on Kennedy Hoffman’s header in the 16th minute.
Mackenzie Dimarco’s goal — her 15th of the season — off a cross from Rachel Marshall increased the lead to 2-0 with six minutes left in the first half, and Marshall’s goal four minutes later made it 3-0 at the intermission.
Missouri Southern (2-12-1, 1-6-1) scored with 18 minutes remaining when Jessica Edwards found the back of the net for her third goal of the season. Bailey Belcher’s pass over the defense set up the goal.
The Hornets held a 19-14 advantage in total shots, includiong 16-4 in the first half.
The Lions have another home match at 1 p.m. Sunday against Washburn. Emporia State travels to Central Missouri on Sunday in a matchup for the conference lead.
VOLLEYBALL
Bearcats sweep Lions
MARYVILLE, Mo. — No. 14 Northwest Missouri upended Missouri Southern 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 26-24) in MIAA action Friday night inside Bearcat Arena.
Janelle Brehm led the Lions (12-11, 5-8 MIAA) with 10 points, and she also had 13 digs.
Morgan Nash collected eight kills, 14 assists, four blocks and 12 digs, and Shaylon Sharp had six kills. Alicia Pickett matched Nash’s four blocks, and CC Pollard had three blocks.
Mackenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis handed out 17 assists and had 12 digs. Brooklyn McCain made a team-high 19 digs, and Cassie Walton had 10 digs.
Hallie Sidney and Rachel Sturdevant had 11 and 10 kills, respectively, for the Bearcats (15-6, 8-5). Bethany Elkins made six blocks, and Maddy Ahrens had 31 assists.
The Lions have another league match tonight at Central Missouri.
OCC wins in five sets
Ozark Christian College closed its home schedule with a 3-2 victory (25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10) over Barclay College.
Jadeyn Lopez and Sarah Hoover led the offense with 12 and 11 kills, respectively, and Macie Dressler made two blocks. Morgan Novingwer handed out 16 assists, two more than Lopez.
The Ambassadors’ Kate Buster was busy on defense, recording 36 digs. Novingwer, Rachel Jackett and Alexa Lopez all had 12 digs, and J. Lopez had 10.
Ozark Christian plays two matches today in Conway, Arkansas, facing Mississippi University for Women at 11 a.m. and Central Bible College at 3 p.m.
College roundup
