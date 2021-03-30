PITTSBURG, Kan. — Emporia State scored five runs in the eighth to claim a 10-9 victory over Pittsburg State in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday night at Al Ortolani Field.
The Hornets (8-13) rallied from a 7-5 hole and held off a late surge from the Gorillas (12-7) in the ninth inning. The MIAA rivals added the game to their schedules after losing games due to weather earlier this season.
Emporia State jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a run in the second inning and two runs apiece in the third and fifth frames.
PSU countered with a four-run rally in its half of the fifth, headlined by Hector Carrillo's three-run double. The Gorillas added a game-tying run in the sixth to pull in front 7-5 thanks to a two-out home run by Ryan Koval.
Peyton Ingalls (3-1) allowed three runs in the eighth inning in a game that saw PSU use seven pitchers.
A two-out, two-run home run from Garrett McGowan brought the Gorillas to within one in the ninth, but Caleb Carr popped out to end the game.
PSU travels to Rogers State for a three-game series, starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
