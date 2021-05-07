PITTSBURG, Kan. — Eleven was the magic number for Emporia State as the Hornets swept Pittsburg State 11-10 and 11-4 on Friday in an MIAA baseball doubleheader at Al Ortolani Field.
With the sweep, the Hornets (17-22, 13-19) clinched the eighth seed for next week’s MIAA Postseason Tournament. Emporia State is one game behind seventh-place Rogers State, but the Hillcats won the season series over ESU.
The Gorillas (25-12, 20-12), who saw a seven-game winning streak end, slipped into fourth place, one game behind Missouri Southern, which split a twinbill against Rogers State. The Gorillas, who are assured of hosting a quarterfinal series next week, end the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Hornets.
The Hornets used a four-run first inning and six-run fifth to open a 10-3 lead. The Gorillas scored in each of the last five innings and had bases loaded in the ninth when Greyson Pinkett flied out to deep center field to end the game. Pinkett had hit doubles in each of his three previous at-bats.
Cooper Minnick went 4 for 5 to lead the Hornets’ 14-hit attack. Brady Michel, Sam Chaput and Christian Roduner each had two RBI.
Ryan Koval matched Pinkett’s three hits for the Gorillas, including a solo home run in the third inning. Cruz Aranda preceded Koval’s homer with a two-run shot, and Brett Daley belted a two-run homer in the ninth.
Winning pitcher Jake Barton (7-4) allowed seven hits and six runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings. Loser David Henderson (7-3) gave up seven runs (five earned) and seven hits in four innings.
Emporia State used the long ball in the second game as Blake Carroll’s two-run homer in the second inning and Brigham Mooney’s three-run blast in the third helped the Hornets open a 10-0 lead after four innings.
Carroll finished 4 for 6 with three runs scored and two RBI, and Brady Michel and Chaput contributed three hits apiece.
Hornets starter Jared Kengott (3-6) fanned 10 batters and walked two in seven innings, giving up three hits and two runs.
Kovall had two of the Gorillas’ seven hits, and Pinkett hit his fourth double of the day.
