For the second straight week, Nevada's Emree Cameron is a champion.
A freshman at Nevada High School, Cameron shot a 74 and finished four strokes in front of runner-up Avery Chappell of Cassville to capture top individual honors Wednesday in the Joplin Lady Eagle Invitational at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Carthage players occupied three of the next nine spots and claimed the team trophy with a five-player total of 394 to edge Nevada by one point. Nevada had four players in the top-20.
Webb City took third with 407 in the eight-team field, and Joplin nipped Cassville 422-440 for fourth-place.
Hailey Bryant, a senior, was third with a 82 to lead Carthage. Caitlin Derryberry was sixth with a 96 while Ava Lacey shot a 103 to place 11th.
Nevada's Riley Severance shot a 105 to tie for 13th with Joplin's Drew Yockey, and teammates Libby Barrett and Katie Pennington both shot 108 to place 18th.
For Webb City, Laya McAllister led the way in fifth with a 95. Sydney French placed seventh with a 97 while Sophia Coulson placed ninth with a 99.
Sophia Schwartz was Joplin's highest finisher, shooting a 94 to place fourth. Lindsey Belnap came in eighth with a 94.
Leading Carl Junction was Anna Burch, who tied for 16th with a 107. Claire Nation paced Monett in 10th with a 100 while McDonald County's Jolie Stipp (106) and Fayth Odgen (107) placed 15th and 16th, respectively.
Madison Babbitt shot a 104 to finish 12th to lead Seneca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.