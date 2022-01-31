RJ Smith's presence to the Missouri Southern Lions goes beyond basketball.
He is the Lions' quintessential glue guy.
“RJ brings everything,” MSSU senior guard Stan Scott said. “He brings leadership and togetherness. It’s just everything. He gets everybody involved. His energy is contagious. To see him out there going crazy, it’s going to feed on to the next man. It’s good for us.”
Smith scored seven points in 13 minutes during the Lions’ 77-66 victory over Northeastern State on Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
It was the 6-foot-5 senior forward’s first appearance in a game for MSSU since Nov. 20. He had been sidelined with a broken ankle.
“I have been wanting to play so bad,” Smith said. “It has been on my mind since November. To get out there and go play, it was a great feeling.”
“I was just happy for RJ,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said. “Just seeing him out there, I know he has been frustrated. To be able to get him 15 minutes, I thought his energy and just his voice was uplifting for our team, even in practice. It’s great to have him out on the floor. His communication skills on the defensive end has been really big for us. At times, that’s what we have missed this year with him being out. That’s the best thing he does for us. He just plays so hard.”
The Lions (11-7, 8-4 MIAA), positioned sixth in the MIAA standings, heads out for a pivotal road-trip this week with three matchups. MSSU starts play at No. 5 Northwest Missouri at 6 p.m. Tuesday before resuming play at Lincoln at 7:30 Thursday.
MSSU concludes the road-trip at Central Missouri at 3 on Saturday.
The Bearcats, the two-time defending national champions, pose the biggest challenge for the Lions. Northwest enters Tuesday’s action with a 19-2 overall record and sits first atop the MIAA with a 12-1 mark.
Led by the reigning Division II Player of the Year, point guard Trevor Hudgins spearheads the Bearcats. He’s averaging a team-high 25 points per game this season and leads the team in 3-point field goals made (111) by a wide margin.
“Obviously, Trevor Hudgins sets the tone for everything,” Boschee said. “He’s so good with ball screens. He shoots the heck out of the basketball. They are very elusive in their ball screens. Our communication skills have to be at an extremely high level because they are so good at that. They take advantage of that. I like our matchup because we have some smaller guys. That enabled us to switch a little more, not get into rotations as much.”
As for Lincoln, the Blue Tigers are 1-15 and sit dead-last in the MIAA with an 0-11 record in the league. UCM (9-9), which beat MSSU 87-57 at home earlier this season, are eighth with a 6-8 conference mark.
Belief will be key for the Lions on the road this week.
“After losing three in a row and winning three in a row, we need all the confidence we can get,” Boschee said. “We told our guys after the (NSU) game, ‘If you will guard and play hard, you’ll give yourself a chance every time you step on the floor no matter who you are playing.’ We just have to continue that. We have to believe. When we hit the road, we have to make sure it doesn’t affect our confidence when we keep playing.”
And Smith is looking forward to getting back to his role as MSSU’s Energizer Bunny.
“I want to keep everybody up, keep everybody motivated,” he said. “I want to keep competing, keep doing what we are doing. It’s working, and I think we can be really successful and have a great year.”
