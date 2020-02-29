EMPORIA, Kan. — The Emporia State bats got the better of Missouri Southern’s pitching for a second straight outing as the Hornets handed the Lions a 12-0 loss in eight innings on Saturday.
ESU (10-6, 2-0 MIAA) took a 2-0 lead over MSSU (13-2, 0-2) in the MIAA weekend series, which wraps up today with a final game at noon at Glennen Field.
The Hornets tallied 13 hits with four home runs, two doubles and seven singles. Twelve of ESU’s runs were scored by home runs.
ESU drew first blood in the bottom of the second as it pushed across five runs on five hits off MSSU starting pitcher Zac Shoemaker. Sam Chaput and Michel Brady both delivered two-run homers before Cooper Minnick capped the scoring in the frame with an RBI double to right center.
Shoemaker (3-1) suffered his first loss of the season after tossing six complete innings and surrendering five earned runs and 10 hits. The junior struck out six batters and walked just one.
The 5-0 ESU lead remained until the bottom of the seventh when Michel blasted a three-run home run off MSSU reliever Cole Woods to give the home team an eight-run advantage.
Connor Hurst put the finishing touches on the run-rule victory in the next inning with a grand slam off MSSU closer Scott Duensing.
Jared Kengott (2-0) earned the pitching win for Emporia State, shutting out Southern in seven complete innings while striking out seven. ESU’s Jarrett Seaton tossed a scoreless frame in the eighth.
The Lions finished with five hits and were led at the plate by Tommy Stevenson and Joe Kinder, who tallied two singles apiece.
Southern stranded eight runners on the base paths in the setback.
