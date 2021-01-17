EMPORIA, Kan. – Emporia State’s 3-point sniping put Missouri Southern in a first-half hole, and a pair of treys thwarted the Lions’ second-half comeback as the Lady Hornets beat the Lions 73-62 on Saturday afternoon at White Auditorium.
The loss overshadowed a dominating performance inside by the Lions’ Madi Stokes, who scored 21 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in 33 minutes.
Stokes, 6-foot-3 sophomore from Cassville, made 9 of 15 field goals and all three free throws to finish one point below her career high.
The 22 rebounds – 10 off the offensive glass — not only were Stokes’ career best but also tied for second in school history. Marie Scott had 22 boards against Missouri Valley on Nov. 24, 1995. The school record is 32 by Pam Brisby against Missouri Western on Feb. 6, 1981.
Stokes was especially dominant in the second half with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
“Coach A (Chamissa Anderson) has been working really hard with me and the other posts, Zoe (Campbell) and Amaya (Johns) to bury the post and call for the ball,” Stokes said. “If they decide to shoot the ball, just crash the boards.”
“In the first half I called for the ball but barely backed her up,” Stokes said. “The second half I really pushed into her. Honestly I thought maybe I had 12 points. I really didn’t know.”
“Against a zone she was able to sit down on the block,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “She did a great job of sitting right there, getting the ball. And I had to get after her a little bit to look to score. And once she started to do that, she was really effective for us.”
Carley Turnbull added 11 points for the Lions, and Amaya Johns and Megan Jackson had eight and seven, respectively.
The Lions held conference scoring leader Tre’Zure Jobe to 12 points, 11 below her average. But three Hornets – all averaging in single digits – combined for 51 points and 10 of the Hornets’ 14 3-pointers.
Fredricka Sheats, averaging 9.0, led the way with 19 points, followed by Ehlaina Hartman (6.3) with 17 and Karsen Schultz (8.5) with 15.
The Hornets used 3s by Hartman, Sheats and Addison Hooper on consecutive trips to open an 11-6 lead midway through the first quarter. They had nine treys while building a 43-27 halftime lead.
“The first half we came out extremely flat,” Ressel said. “One of the big things we stressed was we wanted to take away the 3-point shot away as much as possible. We didn’t do a very good job; they made nine 3s in the first half.
“The second half I thought we did a much better job defensively guarding on the perimeter. And offensively we did a great job of getting the ball around the basket. I thought our kids did a great job of crashing the offensive boards, getting second, third and fourth opportunities.”
The Lions, down 53-43 after three quarters, used a Turnbull trey and a Johns three-point play to climb within 55-49 just over a minute into the fourth stanza.
“Honestly we’re tired of losing,” Stokes said. “We all just kind of lit a fire under our own butts and said we needed to pick it up or it’s going to be a blowout game, and we’re tired of that.”
But Sheats and Schultz hit 3s on consecutive possessions, and later a Hartman three-point play pushed the lead to 66-53 with five minutes left.
“We got it to six, then they hit back-to-back 3s that were just daggers out of the corner,” Ressel said. “Against a good team like Emporia that can shoot it that well, you can’t give them those looks.”
The Lions are home Thursday night against Fort Hays State.
