Randy Evans and Nick Kanakis made several memorable shots during the weekend at the 69th annual Twin Hills Invitational, first while winning their flight and then prevailing in an eight-team shootout.
But unfortunately, they didn’t make the one shot that paid the most.
Teeing off on the par-3 18th hole for one last time, they faced a 165-yard shot to a back-left pin placement.
Oh yes, a hole-in-one would pay $250,000.
“It’s not every day a guy gets to shoot for $250,000,” Evans said. “It will pucker you up.”
“We didn’t have any high expectations,” Kanakis said. “But it was fun to get as far as we did.”
It took a comeback on Sunday to get Evans and Kanakis their final shots.
They lost 5-4 in all three of their nine-hole, best-ball matches on Saturday, and with 12 points, they were in sixth place but only 2 1/2 points out of the lead.
“We just couldn’t quite get it all together,” Evans said. “We have won our flight two out of the last three years. So we had confidence, but we didn’t have a good run (Saturday) — just one point from winning, one-half point for tying.”
But Sunday proved to be a different story as Evans-Kanakis won their two matches 5 1/2-4 1/2 and 7-2 and moved to the top of the Sixth Flight standings with 24 1/2 points, winning by one-half point.
“We came back really strong (Sunday), had two really good matches,” Evans said. “We had a good day.”
“We had several memorable shots,” Kanakis said. “Randy chipped in; I chipped in to get us into the top place in our flight.”
“Nick birdied the last two holes we played (Nos. 15 and 16, both par-5s), and that’s really what won the flight for us,” Evans said.
“Usually we don’t blow up on the same hole at the same time,” said Kanakis. “If one guy is out of the hole, the other guy is in it. So we partnered well.”
However, they didn’t immediately realize they had won the flight.
“Actually we went and ate lunch and didn’t even know we won,” Evans said. “We came out to check the leaderboard, and Doug (Adams, Twin Hills professional) is like ‘You need to get ready for the shootout.’ We were like what ... because we were in last place.”
In the alternate-shot shootout on 18, three of the eight teams were eliminated in the first round when they didn’t make par. The second round saw four of five teams make par, and those eight remaining players went back to the 18th tee and closest-to-the-pin determined the top two places.
Kanakis’ shot rolled to the right fringe and stopped 26 feet from the pin, making him and Evans the winner. Curtis Crossland hit the green with his shot, but the ball was 31 feet away, making him and partner Todd Stout the second-place finisher.
Among the other flight winners, Joel Martin-Shawn Martin (First Flight) and Charles Genesio-Stan Heater (Third Flight) each scored 28 1/2 points, tops in the tournament. The two Martins went 4-1 in their matches while Genesio-Heater had four wins and a tie.
Kevin Barron-Kyle Long won Championship Flight with 27 1/2 points, and they had the widest victory margin of 3 1/2 points.
Also winning flights were Crossland-Stout in Presidents Flight with 26 1/2 points, James Nichols-Jim Weaver in Second Flight with 27 points, Scott Miller-Chris Newby in Fourth Flight with 26 points and Chris Couch-Ron Gorham in Fifth Flight with 25 points.
TWIN HILLS INVITATIONAL
Prize winners in the 69th annual Twin Hills Invitational at the par-72 Twin Hills Golf and Country Club (Note: Teams played five nine-hole, best-ball matches within their flight, and the eight winners advanced to an alternate-shot shootout):
Championship Flight 1, Kevin Barron-Kyle Long 27 1/2 points (4-0-1 match record). 2, Eric Gorenc-Alex Talbot 24 (3-1-1). 3, Brandon Gibson-Marcus Patton 23 1/2 (2-1-2).
Presidents Flight 1, Curtis Crossland-Todd Stout 26 1/2 (4-0-1). 2, Chris Delano-Kevin Greim 26 (3-1-1). 3, Jay Joseph-Stephen Joseph 25 (3-1-1).
First Flight
1, Joel Martin-Shawn Martin 28 1/2 (4-1). 2, Jeff Carrier-Mike Landers 27 (4-1). 3, Andy Franklin-Kevin Parker 25 (3-1-1).
Second Flight
1, James Nichols-Jim Weaver 27 (4-0-1). 2, Tom Owen-David Tyson 25 (3-1-1). 3, Brandon Prather-Brian Robin 22 1/2 (1-3-1).
Third Flight
1, Charles Genesio-Stan Heater 28 1/2 (4-0-1). 2, Jarrett Boyes-Kevin Williams 25 1/2 (4-1). 3, Daryl Deel-Mike Westhoff 24 1/2 (2-1-2).
Fourth Flight
1, Scott Miller-Chris Newby 26 (4-1). 2, David Haut-Brock Sapp 25 1/2 (2-1-2). 3, Brian Dunn-Ryan Westhoff 25 (3-1-1).
Fifth Flight
1, Chris Couch-Ron Gorham 25 (3-1-1). 2, Trey Butler-John Starrett 24 (2-3). 3, Greg Sandella-Don Simpson 23 1/2 (3-1-1).
Sixth Flight
1, Randy Evans-Nick Kanakis 24 1/2 (2-3). 2, Mark Hendren-Kyle Thiessen 24 (3-2). 3, Jeff Lindsey-Doug Whitescarver 23 1/2 (2-2-1).
Shootout
1, Randy Evans-Nick Kanakis. 2, Curtis Crossland-Todd Stout.
