WILLARD, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls basketball team won its fourth Central Ozark Conference game in as many outings Friday by defeating host Willard 71-60.
The Bulldogs (20-1 overall) featured an even scoring attack with Klohe Burk netting 20 points and Kylie Scott and Destiny Buerge 16 each.
Willard, which trailed 37-27 at halftime, got 20 points from Elise Murray, 15 from Kailyn Washington, and 12 from Carolina Crawford. Carl Junction will host Carthage at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
