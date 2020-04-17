Former Pittsburg State All-America sprinter/hurdler Dinsdale Morgan has been selected as one of six members of the United States Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association NCAA Division II Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Thursday.
Morgan was a four-time All-American during his two years with the Gorillas from 1995-96. He was the D-2 national runner-up in the indoor 400 meters in 1996, and he won the 400-meter hurdles national championship in his final collegiate race.
Morgan captured seven MIAA titles and earned all-MIAA honors nine times. He swept the 400 and 400 hurdles outdoors in both seasons, and he had three more titles indoors — the 400 twice and the 200 once.
After his college career, Morgan represented his native Jamaica in both the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games. He was inducted into the Pittsburg State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.
Morgan becomes the third PSU track and athlete inducted into the USTFCCCA Division II Hall of Fame, joining Christie (Allen) Logue and Brian Moorman.
