DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Pittsburg State All-American heptathlete Emilyn Dearman placed fifth at the 2019 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships last weekend.
Dearman, who prepped at Stockton, Missouri, finished the multi events with a personal best of 5,945 points. Her previous best was 5,924 points at Pittsburg State when she won the NCAA Division II championship in 2017 at Bradenton, Florida.
Dearman’s fifth-place finish helped her qualify for the Thorpe Cup in September in Bernshausen, Germany, as well the Olympic Trials next summer in Eugene, Oregon.
Dearman, competing unattached, broke her college bests in three events. She placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles in 13.37 seconds, 10th in the 200 in 24.82 and fifth in the 800 in 2:14.05.
Dearman also finished fifth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 91/4 inches, and she was seventh in both the long jump (19-8 3/4) and the shot put (43-3). She took 14th in the javelin throw (110-6).
Erica Bougard, of NIKE, won the heptathlon with 6,663 points, followed by Kendell Williams, of NIKE, with 6,610; Chari Hawkins, of On; with 6,230 and Annie Kunz, of Chula Vista Elite, with 6,153.
APPIER TAKES 10TH
Garrett Appier, another former All-American and national champion from Pittsburg State, placed 10th in the Outdoor Championships with a throw of 66 feet, 13/4 inches.
His performance also qualified him for the 2020 Olympic Trials. He also qualified for the Trials in 2016, finishing sixth in 67-11/2.
A member of Chula Vista Elite, Appier threw 65-113/4 on his first attempt, 66-13/4 on his second attempt and fouled on his third attempt. He missed making the final eight by 9 inches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.