HURLEY, Mo. — The third-seeded Exeter baseball team plated across five runs in the third en route to a 6-1 victory over second-seeded McAuley Catholic in the Class 1 District 7 semifinals on Monday afternoon at Hurley.
Exeter (8-11) will play the winner of top-seeded Billings or fifth-seeded Lockwood at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the district title in Hurley.
The Tigers totaled five hits in the contest. Zach Lee paced the way by going 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Wyatt Lemons had a run-scoring hit.
Gretzky Lee and Aaron Beck also had RBI apiece for Exeter.
On the mound, Corey Hilburn fired 4 1/3 innings and allowed one run on just one hit. He struck out eight batters and walked seven.
Lemons struck out four over 2 1/3 scoreless relief frames. Lee retired the game’s final out.
For McAuley (6-9), Bradley Wagner and Kendall Jones had the Warriors’ hits. Michael Parrigon drove in the team’s lone run, a bases-loaded free pass in the fifth.
Kable Reichardt went the distance. He surrendered six unearned runs on five hits while striking out 12 batters and walking two.
McAuley graduates Declan Berkstresser and Kevin Tran.
