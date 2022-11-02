It was a season to remember for the Ambassadors in their 2021-22 campaign.
Ozark Christian College’s women’s basketball team finished the year 27-6. It wasn’t always smooth sailing, though.
The Ambassadors began the season 0-2. The next 25 games were all wins. That win streak included a Midwest Christian College Conference championship over Emmaus Bible College (Dubuque, Iowa). The long run ended when OCC met Champion Christian College (Hot Springs, Arkansas) in the championship of the Southwest Region just two games later.
In the Association of Christian College Athletics tournament, OCC fell to Champion Christian again in the championship.
Then, in the NCCAA national tournament, Ozark lost to Pensacola Christian College (Pensacola, Florida) in the semifinals before meeting Champion Christian one more time in the third-place game and lost.
After starting 0-2 and then winning 25 straight, the Ambassadors saw somewhat of a drought to end the season going 2-4.
“No. 1, it’s a long season,” head coach Kyle Wicklund said. “Going into (the) postseason is all about grit and determination and who has the most drive. Overall, we played well. There were times and stretches we didn’t execute super well last year. You could tell we were fatigued from a long season.”
Looking ahead into the 2022-23 season, the lineup might be different than what fans saw last year.
“If anything, the end of last year — for the girls that returned — gave them a little bit of a drive and determination for coming into this year,” Wicklund added. “Our work ethic in practices has been great. Our preseason workouts have been phenomenal.”
Leading rebounder for the team and the nation the past two seasons, Kamryn Gentry transferred to Champion Christian this year. Coach Wicklund noted that Gentry was looking to get closer to home for her senior year.
Other key performers leaving: Peyton Miller (graduation) and Darian Carr.
Ozark has some newcomers that Wicklund hopes will counter losing three valuable players.
Freshmen Reagan Etzel, Allaina Spencer, Brooke Nice, Josie Spikereit and Johanna Ledbetter are among some of those newcomers. Ledbetter is a 6’1” center that could be of benefit to losing the size and strength inside that Gentry provided the past two seasons. Spikereit is a 5-10 forward, also offering some size. Etzel, Spencer and Nice are all guards.
“We do have a lot of freshmen that are really going to have to step up, and I think they’re definitely capable of doing that,” forward Clarissa Rice said.
Another player offering a potential threat to opponents on the interior is Maddison Schaper. Schaper is technically in her senior year at Ozark Christian. But, in terms of basketball, she is just now fixing to play in her sophomore season. Schaper played as a freshman, lost her sophomore season due to COVID-19, sat out last year with a torn ACL, and is poised to be back in the lineup this season with three full years of eligibility left if she wishes to use them.
“Oh, yeah. I’m pumped,” Schaper said about returning to action this year.
Schaper went on to add that she’s excited to be back out on the court after having to sit out all of last year. She noted it was difficult to be on the sidelines all season long but she understands that was her role last year to help cheer on her teammates.
Wicklund said that Schaper is one of the biggest spiritual leaders on the team.
Key returners will be upperclassmen Makenzie Purinton, Lydia Pipins, Emmary Williams, Rice, Emmy Colin and Taylor Peterson. Being a volleyball player at OCC as well, Colin won’t be at basketball games until the volleyball season concludes.
“Emmary Williams is somebody that has been a really good vocal leader for us this year,” Wicklund said. “Clarrisa Rice has been very vocal … and Lydia Pipins. Two people, between Claire and Lydia, that weren’t the most vocal last year. Now, in practices and games, are speaking up more than anybody.
“She’s (Purinton) just a leader by example. She’s one of those kids that you say, 'Run through a brick wall' and she’s going to run through a brick wall for you.”
Coach Wicklund added that Purinton has been challenged to be more vocal and to encourage and cheer on teammates better and has "risen to the occasion." She is coming off a shoulder surgery this summer that was nagging her at the end of the season last season. Wicklund believes she is excited and ready to go for her final season.
The biggest change Wicklund sees to his program from last year to this year is development. Through the players leaving and new ones joining, he knows it will take time to get that development where it needs to be along with team chemistry.
“Once we do that, once that light bulb goes off for them, we’re going to be a very talented team,” Wicklund said.
“We’re starting to get some synergy,” Rice said. "I think once we really start getting that synergy and being able to work together as a team, we’ll be something great.”
The team may look a little different than last year, but that doesn’t change the expectations or goals of the team.
“One of the big things we’re harping on this year is heart,” Wicklund said. “We want to have the team that has the most heart. No matter (if we) win, lose or draw, we want to be the team that’s never giving up and is showing competitive nature the entire time.”
Coach Wicklund doesn’t like looking back to the past. Not even back at a 25-game winning streak. His game plan is to always look at what’s to come and what they need to do to be successful right now.
“The past is the past. Yes, we’re excited about how we played last year. … We’re looking toward the future now,” Wicklund said. “Don’t dwell on things that have happened. Focus on what’s going to happen and what’s happening right now.”
If they’re planning for now, the most important thing to come is Friday’s game at 7 p.m. The Ambassadors head to Nevada to face the Comets at Cottey College. This will be OCC’s first regular season game. Ozark played in an exhibition game at John Brown University last Friday.
In order to have the success they want to have this year, coach Wicklund thinks the Ambassadors must stay consistent. That goes for everyone. Not just the players but the coaches as well as the team manager saying “it takes all 16 people” buying in.
OCC has 13 players on its roster this year plus coach Wicklund, assistant coach Sarah Campbell and a team manager. The Ambassadors’ roster size is down from the 16 players they had in 2021-22.
“We expect to be able to go pretty deep on our bench,” Wicklund said. “All of our girls could compete for any other school at our level.”
Schaper added that the team is more diverse this year having three players 6 feet tall or taller and still having that same guard play with 3-point shooters. Schaper is one of the 6-footers on the Ambassadors’ roster.
“We have it all,” Schaper said. “We have what the team needs to work together as a machine. So the expectation is to work together as a team. Machines don’t work just because of one part. They work because they’re working together constantly.”
