Not many coaches step right into a program and win a district title in their first season.
Desiree Felker accomplished that feat for Joplin volleyball, guiding the Eagles to a 15-12-5 overall record en route to knocking off top-seeded Carthage for the program’s first district title since 1995.
Felker’s first season coaching will be remembered for some time.
“The 2021 season is one that I will always look back on and remember fondly,” she said. “We had a great group of kids that were willing to be coached hard, work hard and they reaped the benefits of that hard work.
“When we got going last summer, we had a group of girls that were unsure of what they were capable of, and by the end of the season they believed they could take on the world. We started the season with a goal of winning a district championship and seeing that goal come to fruition for those athletes was an amazing experience.”
Now looking ahead to this fall, Joplin will have to replace its three kills leaders from last season in Angelina Schramm, Emma Floyd and Allie Lawrence.
Floyd also holds the career blocks record, while Schramm is the career leader in aces at JHS.
“That senior class was willing to buy into a new coaching staff and do whatever it took to reach the goals they set for the season,” Felker said.
The Eagles have plenty of experience back. Joplin returns six players from last year’s district championship squad, headlined by seniors Kaya Cooper (setter), Abby Edwards (outside hitter), Abby Hembree (setter), Jayla Hunter (defensive specialist/libero) and Paisley Parker (defensive specialist/libero).
Also back is junior Bailey Owens, who plays middle, outside and right side hitter for the Eagles.
“Each of these young women have a passion for the game,” Felker said. “They have the willingness to run through the fire for each other and work harder than any group of kids I have had the opportunity to coach.”
Of that group, Edwards had a team-high 137 kills, while Owens was close behind at 117. Cooper and Hembree handed out 418 and 305 assists, respectively. Parker shined on the defensive side with 533 digs, while Owens tied for the team lead with 64 blocks.
Cooper also ranked second on the team last year with 41 aces.
Senior Serafina Auberry (outside/middle hitter) and Raelin Calderon (middle/right side hitter) both look to contribute for Joplin as well.
“Both of these young women bring a ton of energy to the court,” Felker said. “It is going to be fun to see what they can do for us this season.”
Others looking to make an impact at the varsity level are junior Janiah Vaughn and sophomore Adalynn Niorfalise.
Felker said the Eagles strength as a team will be slightly different from last year, but for good reason.
“Last year we were able to rely on our height a little bit to bail us out in different situations,” Felker said. “This year we are very athletic and we hope to use that to our advantage in speeding up the pace of the game on our side of the net. We want to set the tempo for the game early and build off of that. We also have several girls who are willing to do whatever it takes to keep the ball off the court, so we can extend rally’s. If we can put the ball away in those situations, we will be tough to handle.”
Joplin opens the season at Pembroke Hill on Aug. 30.
Expectations have not wavered heading into Felker’s second season.
“We want to build off our success from last season,” Felker said. “We want to keep working to put Joplin volleyball on the map.”
