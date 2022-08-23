McDonald County’s football team took another large step forward last season.
Large enough that it proved to be a record-setting campaign for Kellen Hoover’s Mustangs.
After going 5-5 in 2020, McDonald County upped its record to 10-2, which marked a new school record in wins.
The previous mark belonged to the 1965 Mustang team that went 8-1.
And entering Hoover’s sixth season at the helm, expectations are once again high for the new season.
“Last year’s team was able to accomplish some special things,” Hoover said. “We want to consistently compete for championships and last season we finished second in the (Big 8 West) and second in our district. We feel like it was another step forward for McDonald County football, playing for a district championship for the first time in program history.
“While it may not have ended the way we wanted, I was still extremely proud of our kids and happy they were able to experience some of the different parts of last season. We hope those experiences propel us forward into 2022.”
McDonald County said goodbye to 15 seniors last year that lettered, 12 of which were starters.
The Mustangs bring back 11 lettermen and five starters each on both sides of the ball.
Among the team’s top returning starters is Cross Dowd, who is listed as a defensive back. The senior earned second-team all-conference honors last season at corner.
“Cross did a great job in our defensive backfield last year,” Hoover said. “He’s very natural in coverage, reads routes well and has great ball skills when it comes his way.”
Seniors Weston Gordon (TE/LB), Angel Mendoza (OL/DL), Jack Parnell (WR/DB) and Ivan Serna (OL/DL) are expected to make a big impact once again. Sam Barton (WR/DB), Destyn Dowd (RB/LB), Jayce Hitt (OL/DL), Toby Moore (OL/DL) and Samuel Murphy (TE/DL) are among top returning juniors.
A sophomore, Malosi Sosef burst onto the scene last year at tight end and linebacker as just a freshman.
The other Dowd brother, Destyn, is expected to do big things. He earned second team all-conference laurels last fall at running back, but is returning to quarterback for McDonald County.
“Destyn had to fight through a knee injury early (last season), but you could really see something click late in the season for him at running back,” Hoover said. “He got back to 100% and started to really understand the finer points of the position after being a quarterback as a freshman. I expect him to pick up where he left off and continue to get better in 2022.”
Seniors Isaac Behm (WR/DB), Dalton McClain (WR/DB) and Jordan Saylor (RB/LB) look to break onto the varsity scene. Juniors Emmit Houston (RB/LB) and Josh Pacheco (WR/DB) round out top newcomers.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that are ready to step into roles on the field and roles as leaders for our football team,” Hoover said. “We have several that are coming back with a lot of playing experience and others that will be getting their first taste of Friday night football.
“At the end of the day, we need to bring consistent effort and energy every single day, and need to focus on having great discipline in the little things that it takes to be a great team.”
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 — at Mount Vernon
Sept 2 — Marshfield
Sept. 9 — at Rogersville
Sept. 16 — Nevada
Sept. 23 — at Cassville
Sept. 30 — Lamar
Oct. 7 — at Monett
Oct. 14 — Seneca
Oct. 21 — at East Newton
2021 ResultsMcDonald County 33, Aurora 22
McDonald County 45, Springfield Catholic 6
Lamar 31, McDonald County 7
McDonald County 31, Monett 14
McDonald County 35, Seneca 7
McDonald County 35, East Newton 13
McDonald County 41, Reeds Spring 6
McDonald County 39, Nevada 34
McDonald County 20, Cassville
District Playoffs
McDonald County 35, Monett 0
McDonald County 48, Hillcrest 21
West Plains 42, McDonald County 7
