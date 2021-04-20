The Carl Junction baseball team was one of the few teams in the area that entered this spring with players who have significant varsity time under their belts.
Even though COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 campaign entirely, the Bulldogs returned five full-time starters from an 11-17 season two years ago.
And the experience seniors Alex Baker, Noah Southern, Carson Johnson, Drew Beyer and Dylan Eck gained in 2019 was a valuable stepping stone for this season.
“This is a group that has always been around the game of baseball,” Carl Junction coach Jake Stevenson said. “Even with them losing their junior year, we still ended up playing 30 games last summer. Obviously that doesn’t make up for our lost season, but we were able to figure some things out and get some reps we felt like were valuable leading into the offseason. It’s a talented group that works well together and has good leadership.”
The Class 5 No. 6-ranked Bulldogs are 11-4 so far this spring and have claimed two of three contests to open their Central Ozark Conference slate.
Carl Junction has been a fairly balanced team in all three phases — the pitching staff holds a collective 2.14 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .231 batting average. The Bulldogs’ offense is hitting .357 with a .996 OPS, and the defense owns a .902 fielding percentage.
“We have gotten some timely hits. We have been aggressive on the base paths,” Stevenson said. “At the same time, we are not running into a ton of outs. Our pitching has been pretty consistent. We have been able to throw a lot of strikes and limit the walks, get strikeouts when we need them. Defensively, we have been able to make the routine play when needed.”
Southern, a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M commit, leads Carl Junction in the majority of the major offensive categories. Known as a strong defensive catcher, he’s also hitting a team-leading .574 with five home runs and 24 runs batted in.
“He does a really nice job,” Stevenson said. “He’s a great player. To have a catcher who can control the run game but then also contribute offensively, it’s a tremendous asset for sure.”
Baker, a multi-sport standout, hits cleanup. He’s batting nearly .320 with one home run and 18 RBI while compiling a 4-1 record with a 1.07 ERA on the mound.
“Alex is a very high-character kid who has high expectations for himself,” Stevenson said. “He has the right frame of mind. He is a very composed individual. He is a big, physical kid. He’s a good player.”
Johnson, a .479 hitter and Ottawa University signee, sets the tone at the top of the order for the Bulldogs. Stevenson said Johnson is a sure-handed shortstop.
Beyer and Eck have also provided a lift for the team on both sides of the ball.
"Drew has been a huge factor for us on the mound,” Stevenson said. “He’s thrown in some big games. He has done a really nice job offensively. He has been able to move runners over into scoring position and able to drive in runners as well. Dylan has been a contributor offensively and has been a nice addition to the outfield. He has also done some nice things on the mound.”
Carl Junction faces a tough test in its next game. The Bulldogs play host to top-ranked and COC power Willard, a 5-4 victor over Webb City on Monday, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Willard’s really good,” Stevenson said. “We are expecting them to be aggressive. We are expecting them to play the game the right way and be well-coached. The expectations for our players is to try and put seven innings together, play as best as you can and let the other chips fall where they fall. We have to take care of some things on our end and make sure we put ourselves in position to be successful in that game.”
