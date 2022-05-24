FAIR GROVE, Mo. — Jaxon Rowden tossed a complete game one-hitter as Fair Grove topped East Newton 3-0 in the Class 3 state sectionals on Tuesday afternoon at FGHS.
Fair Grove (25-2) plays host to Springfield Catholic, a 8-4 winner over Hartville, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the state quarterfinals.
As for Rowden's outing, he registered 11 punchouts. The junior only needed 65 pitches (50 of which for strikes) to go the distance.
Rowden threw first pitch strikes to 16 of the 21 batters he faced. He induced six groundouts to three flyouts.
The Eagles broke a scoreless tie when Garin Geitz produced an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. Then in the sixth, Fair Grove added two insurance runs when Logan Daniels and Kade Gaillon came across on a fielding error.
Easton Schrader suffered the tough-luck loss for East Newton. He was charged with one earned run on three hits through six innings of work.
Schrader finished with seven strikeouts and one walk. Will Eichelberger accounted for the Patriots' lone hit — a single to lead off the ballgame.
East Newton finished its season with a 12-14 overall record. The Patriots graduate only two seniors as they will bring back an experienced, battle-tested squad next spring.
