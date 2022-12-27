SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Glendale raced to a considerable halftime lead and continued its offensive dominance in the last two quarters to top the Carthage girls 78-49 Tuesday in the Pink and White Holiday Basketball Tournament at Drury University gymnasium.
Reilly Heman scored 23 points and Mattie Zingg 20 points to take the forefront in scoring for the Falcons, who led 41-30 at intermission.
Kianna Yates netted 16 points and Maggie Boyd 12 points to lead the Tigers.
“Their size created a lot of problems for us on both sides of the floor,” said Carthage coach Scott Moore. “They start four girls 5-foot-11 or taller and we don’t have anyone that tall in our program."
Carthage will play the loser of the Catholic-Kickapoo game at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
