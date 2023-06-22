SPRINGDALE, Ark. — No need to leave the kids at home when heading to a Northwest Arkansas Travelers games this summer at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.
The Naturals have you covered.
The Double-A Royals affiliate offers fun for younger fans, including their Kids Zone with several inflatable games, a Little Arvest Ballpark, a mini golf course, a large playground area and even a mini train that travels through the concourse and around the stadium.
Nine-year-old River Barbre, Neosho, took advantage of the Kids Zone on June 13, testing his arm against the radar speed-pitch attraction, but said his favorite part of coming to Arvest was the game itself.
“I just like watching the players play,” Barbre said.
Also in attendance on June 13 was Ryder Irvin, 10, also of Neosho. It was Ryder’s second trip to Arvest, after attending a game as part of a school field trip. Like Barbre, he said he enjoyed the on-field action the most.
Accompanying Barbe and Irvin to the park was Travis Lair.
“It’s family-friendly, it’s cheap and it’s a good time,” Lair said. “We got three tickets for $21 right behind a dugout — front row, you can’t beat that. It’s our first game this year, but we are going to try to make it down here more.”
There are alcohol-free sections in the park as well as seating on the grass berm above right field.
“Like a lot of minor league facilities, It’s a very intimate experience,” Justin Cole, Naturals Vice President and General Manager said. “If you’re a baseball fan, you get to see Double A ballplayers that are two steps away from the Major Leagues. It’s a great level of baseball. If you’re not a baseball fan, it’s really a relaxing and fun environment to be in with your family, friends or coworkers. It’s just a great way to spend a spring or summer night.”
The drive from Joplin to Springdale is tailor-made for a day trip, with plenty of options along the way.
“If you like to be outdoors, there’s a great bike trail that goes up and down Northwest Arkansas,” Cole said. “If you’re coming from Joplin, Crystal Bridges is in Bentonville. It’s a quick stop with free admission and I would definitely recommend that.”
Cole said the area also offers plenty of golf courses and shopping at the outdoor mall in Rogers.
As far as cuisine at the park, there are four concession stands and three that serve the park’s popular specialty — BBQ nachos.
“We have all the stuff you would expect, but our BBQ nachos are really good,” Cole said. “It’s a specialty item, but we sell them at three of our four stands because they are so popular.”
In addition to plenty of options for the younger set, the Naturals offer numerous enticements for adults, including promotions throughout the week to help with the family budget.
Base ticket prices for the majority of seats range from $8 to $14 with numerous promotions throughout the summer, including $1 hotdogs on Sundays and an opportunity for children to run the bases after the game.
For Tuesday home games, Arvest customers can get $5 premium dugout seats and all fans can enjoy $1 brats and special deals on T-shirts in the Naturals Team Store.
No need to feed the kids before Wednesday night games, either, as all kids with tickets receive a free hot dog, cookies and a drink when they enter the park. Management hasn’t forgotten the adults on Wednesdays, either. Indigo Sky Baseball Bingo offers a chance for adults to win prizes each Wednesday night.
Thirsty Thursday includes $2 domestic drafts at two locations on the concourse, $2 peanuts and $1 fountain drinks. Fridays feature more deals on libations during the Bullpen Party Night with happy hour prices from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on drinks for the older set, $2 BBQ sliders (or 6 for $8) for all, and post-game fireworks after the game.
The Bullpen Party continues on Saturday night home games with numerous bobblehead give away nights to the first 1,500 fans.
In addition to recurring specials on certain nights, there are some special promotions in store for fans on designated dates. After an extended road trip that began on June 18, the Naturals return home July 4, when the skies above Arvest will light up with the largest fireworks display in Northwest Arkansas. And though the usual Tuesday brat special is not available on Independence Day, fans can still enjoy the popular Bullpen Party specials on sliders and drinks.
On Thursday, July 20, the Naturals host Bark in the Park, when dog lovers can bring their canine friends to the park to enjoy the game. The following night features a LEGO NINJAGO Make and Take Night and a special screening of LEGO NINJAGO after the usual Friday night fireworks.
Aug. 10-Aug. 11, is Celebrcion de Los Naturales, which celebrates the Latino community as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa initiative.
Aug. 26 is Faith and Family Night, when fans are treated to a pre-game Christian concert by the Jordan St. Cyr Band at 4:30 p.m. The following day features another Bark in the Park event.
Scouts will be honored Sept. 1 and will receive discounted tickets, a Naturals Scout patch and a campout on the field after the fireworks, Sept. 3 will feature a special edition of fireworks in celebration of Labor Day. The Naturals close out the last weekend of their regular season with more fireworks on Sept. 16.
