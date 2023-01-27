College Heights Christian School's girls basketball player Libby Fanning and Webb City boys basketball player Alex Martin have been named The Joplin Globe's athletes of the week for their performances in tournaments the week of Jan. 16-21.
Libby Fanning
The sophomore post player for College Heights averaged 18.7 points per game while collecting 14.7 rebounds per contest in the Lancer Classic last week at Southeast High School in Cherokee, Kansas.
Her biggest scoring night was in the opening round of the tournament when she poured in 25 of her team's 41 points on the way to a win over Southeast.
"She just outworks a lot of people she plays against," College Heights head coach John Blankenship said. "She's tenacious on the boards (rebounds) and gets a lot of putbacks. She has multiple layers to her game. ... So she's becoming really difficult to defend."
Blankenship mentioned that Fanning's layers consist of the interior play as well as a mid-range shot, a developing 3-point shot and the ability to shot-fake and drive.
Fanning showed consistency throughout the tournament as she added 12 points and 17 rebounds in a close loss to Parsons in the second round. In the third-place game, she tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Cougars fell in another close game, this time against Riverton.
"One of the biggest attributes about Libby is her consistency," Blankenship said. "She's at 13 double-doubles on the season so far and continues to score well."
Blankenship added that Fanning does a good job of anticipating the ball off the rim and getting in position for the rebounds.
Fanning averages a double-double onover the course the season and has really impressed her coach as she's shown growth from her freshman campaign to now.
"It speaks volumes about her work behind the scenes," Blankenship said. "She's an all-around great player. She has a great attitude, very coachable and works really, really hard."
The Cougars will prepare for postseason at the end of February and will look to make a run in the playoffs behind the play of Fanning.
"She'll be very instrumental in what we do moving forward and it's a great time for her to be playing so well," Blankenship said.
ALEX MARTIN
Webb City traveled to Kansas for a tournament last week as well. The Cardinals and Martin were in the Four-State Raider Classic.
The big man opened play with a 20-point 12-rebound performance to lead his team in both categories.
"His effort was consistent all three games," Webb City head coach Jason Horn said. "He was playing with a lot of energy and making an effort to crash the offensive glass."
He finished the tournament with 40 points and 26 rebounds total as he added 8 points and eight rebounds in Round 2. In the finale he scored 12 points and corralled six rebounds. Martin was an all-tournament selection for the Cardinals as well.
"He's someone you can count on. Offensively, our opponents have to spend a lot of time preparing for him and that can be an advantage to his teammates," Horn said.
Horn added that Martin did a good job of facilitating the ball to his teammates as well.
The senior is averaging 14.1 ppg and 8.6 rpg this season. He's tallied five double-doubles this year with his biggest coming against Jefferson City to open the Kaminsky Classic. Martin scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
"It's hard to separate that (scoring and rebounding)," Horn said. "He does what we need game-to-game. ... That may be the biggest attribute because that helps our whole team. When you know you have someone that can rebound the ball you shoot the ball with a little more confidence."
For the 6-foot-5 interior player, it's not all about the scoring and rebounds. Coach Horn noted there's been one other part of his game that has been beneficial to the team this year.
"He's provided good leadership this year," Horn said. "That may be the most important thing we've had out of him up to this point.
