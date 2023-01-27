Sophomore Libby Fanning scored 27 points and collected 12 rebounds Friday to spark College Heights Christian’s girls basketball team to a 76-41 win against visiting Wheaton.
The Cougars charged ahead 46-22 at halftime and went on to hike their record to 11-8.
Fanning’s double-double was her 14th of the season. The only other College Heights player to score in double figures was Ava Lett with 10.
Allison Whitman and Jayci Park scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Wheaton.
College Heights will play Thomas Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Mercy Warrior Classic at McAuley Catholic.
