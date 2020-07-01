Farewell: Carthage's Mike Godfrey coaches final game in COC baseball showcase

While the COC Senior Games baseball showcase provided one last opportunity for several players in the area to take the diamond with each other, it was also a special day for a longtime area coach.
After spending more than 30 years coaching baseball both collegiately and at the high school level, Carthage’s Mike Godfrey went into the 2020 season knowing it would be his final year at the helm of the Tigers’ program. Unfortunately, Godfrey’s grand finale was not to be, as the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was one of those things where you really looked forward to that last chance,” Godfrey said. “You get excited about it and anticipated all of the neat things you think were going to happen, and the people you are going to be able to rub elbows with and associate with — the other players, coaches and umpires. It was just kind of a punch-in-the-gut type of feeling at first. It was just weird, a weird vibe.”
It turned out, like this year’s graduating class, Godfrey would get one last chance to enter the dugout as the Carthage Tiger baseball coach as a member of the West coaching staff in the COC doubleheader showcase. While his final season may not have turned out the way he had hoped, he was certainly appreciative to have one more opportunity to represent the Tigers in blue and white.
“One of the things that I was really looking forward to — because baseball is such a special fraternity — is coaching with these COC coaches again because they aren’t just good baseball men, they are just good men, and I have built lasting relationships with them," Godfrey said. "To be able to link up here with them one more time on the field was nice.”
The senior showcase was extra special for Godfrey because he had the chance to share the dugout with Carthage senior Alex Smith, the Tigers’ lone representative in the doubleheader.
“I was really looking forward to being able to go through this senior year with Alex,” Godfrey said. “He is a guy who paid his dues, worked his tail off and was finally going to get a chance to compete for a starting position. He is one of those kids who gives you everything he has every time out.”
Of course, for Smith, it meant a lot to be a part of the final game for the legendary Tigers coach.
“It was awesome,” Smith said. “He has always been a great coach to me and everyone else. Just to come out here one last time with him was special.”
Hired by Carthage following the conclusion of the 2008 season, Godfrey spent over a decade as the head coach for the Tigers. In that time, he found a home not only as a coach, but for his family as well.
“We had bounced around a little bit before landing at Carthage for several years,” Godfrey said. “It was just a good fit. It was great for my girls to be able to sink some roots and grow up in a good school system, a good town and a good environment. I have made some great friends, some lifelong friends at Carthage. I can’t say enough about our administration, and the town is just a good baseball town filled with good people. It’s been such a good place for us.”
Of course, with his vast experience coaching baseball, Godfrey undoubtedly made lasting memories. And while you may think his most-cherished came from winning a big game, it didn’t. His fondest memories of being in the dugout came from the impact he had on helping transition his boys into men along the way.
“My best memories are probably with some of those kids who might have been a struggle going through a couple of years of baseball and school,” Godfrey said. “When they come back, and some of them may have gone to the armed forces, but they come back and they shake your hand as a man and thank you, that is special. Anytime you get a kid who comes back and maybe you see you had something to do with helping a boy grow into a man, that’s really special.
“It’s not so much about teaching the game of baseball, but teaching the game of life. Some days on the diamond are great and some are rough, but that is exactly like life. The great thing about baseball is we get to play again tomorrow, usually. The sun is going to come up tomorrow in this life, the good Lord willing, so there are so many similarities. Baseball is tough on you. It’s a game of failures, and sometimes life can be that way. That is one of the biggest things I enjoyed about being able to coach and teach.”
