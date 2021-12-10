A blistering start enabled Farmington (Ark.) to build a large lead as the Cardinals defeated Joplin 71-18 in the semifinals of the 25th annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic on Friday night inside JHS’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Farmington (3-0) is set to play Carl Junction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the tourney championship.
“We ran into a buzzsaw,” Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. “They (Farmington) shot the ball well. They passed the ball well. They are very, very good. Everybody shot the ball extremely well for them. I don’t know what they shot from 3, but it had to be 50-60%. They were just a well-oiled machine, and we had no answer for it.”
Carson Dillard, 5-foot-7 senior guard, captured game honors with 17 points for the Cardinals. Sophomore guard Reece Shirey added 14 points, while junior 6-3 post Jenna Lawrence had eight.
Farmington amassed 11 3-pointers total in the contest, with Dilard and Shirey accounting for seven of those.
“Those two were good ballplayers,” Floyd said. “Twenty-three (Lawrence), the big girl inside, can play everywhere. She is a tough matchup. Eleven (Dillard) shoots it well.”
The Cardinals got off to an ideal start. After Joplin drew first blood thanks to a freebie from Izzy Yust, the Cardinals countered with 20 unanswered points in a run that featured damage from deep.
Shirey (three) and Dillard (one) combined to hit four treys to spark Farmington over the first six minutes of the play.
Farmington, which led 24-5 after one, continued to build on its lead. Dillard scored 10 of her team’s first 13 points in the second quarter as the Cardinals advantage grew out to 37-10 with 2:06 to play in the first half.
Dillard and Shirey fired in a combined 29 points in just the opening half.
Farmington closed out the game by outscoring Joplin 17-4 in the third and 11-2 in the fourth quarter, respectively.
Joplin (5-2) was paced in scoring by Brynn Driver with six points. Ella Hafer had three points. The Eagles play Blue Valley North for third-place at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“I told the girls, ‘Just have amnesia,’” Floyd said. “Forget about this one. There’s adversity all through life. The key is how are we going to react to it. Tomorrow, we are going to come in and be the best version of us we can be, try to come away with the third-place trophy.”
CJ girls 57, Blue Valley North 46
There aren’t enough fingers on one hand to count the streak of championship appearances for Carl Junction.
By knocking off Blue Valley North, the Bulldogs (5-1) are headed back to the Lady Eagle Classic title game for the seventh consecutive season.
“You know what, this is such a tough tournament,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “Both rounds for us were very tough basketball games. Both teams were well-coached. It means a lot for our program. It shows the toughness our kids have and the tradition, just kind of putting things into perspective.
“Gosh, it has been a different batch of kids every year. But they continue to have that toughness.”
And the game proved to be a game of runs through the first three quarters, but Carl Junction peaked when it mattered most.
The Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 24-16 to pull away for the victory. Carl Junction opened the frame on a 11-4 run that was punctuated by back-to-back lay-ins from freshman Dezi Williams to give her team a 44-34 lead.
Valley North got as close as five down the stretch, but Kylie Scott came up with a huge three-point play while Destiny Buerge added five points in the waning minutes to hand Carl Junction the double-digit triumph.
The Bulldogs fell in an early hole after Aubrey Shaw connected from deep to give the Mustangs 12-6 lead in the latter part of the first quarter, but Carl Junction answered right before the end of the period.
A trey from Buerge sliced the Bulldogs’ deficit down to 12-9, and that bucket proved to ignite a huge run from Carl Junction heading into the second quarter. The Bulldogs followed with a 12-0 run to take a 21-12 lead when Scott sank a turnaround hook shot in the paint.
Valley North closed the gap to four right before halftime thanks to a 7-2 run that included a pair of lay-ins from Tyara Davis and a triple from Caroline Cool.
Carl Junction opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to extend its advantage to 32-19 when Klohe Burk knocked down a corner trey with 4:52 to play in the frame. But the Mustangs closed out the quarter with a 11-1 spurt when Bella Haggerty hit a 3 with 50 ticks left to make the score 33-30.
Buege finished with a game-high 24 points to pace the Bulldogs. The junior hit four triples from beyond the arc and sank four charities.
Burk scored seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for Carl Junction. Scott chipped in 11 points, while Williams tallied six.
“I thought we took care of the ball,” Shorter said. “Klohe hit some big shots there. I thought Anna (Burch) and Hali (Shorter) had some huge rebounds defensively. Destiny and Kylie were tough. They were really tough. Dezi Williams had a good game. She rebounded the ball well. We talked at halftime, ‘Hey, be tough and go in there and get it, go right back up with it.’ She did that, and I was very proud of her. She grew up a lot tonight, for sure.”
For Valley North, Cool tallied a team-high 14 points. Shaw was right behind with 13.
