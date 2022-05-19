“I’m glad you’re here. Ross could talk farming all day,” the communications director said as he stepped onto the riser in victory lane. Ten minutes later, he would make a wrap-it-up motion to end the interview. Twelve minutes later, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain was still talking watermelons.
Watermelons were front and center in Chastain’s mind despite his presence at Kansas Speedway, as part of a press junket for the recent AdventHealth400. The two-time 2022 season race winner was less than 24 hours removed from returning home to help with harvest on his family’s 400-acre South Florida watermelon farm between racing weekends at Dover, Delaware, and Darlington, South Carolina.
“It (watermelon industry support) was everything to me from the very first race,” Chastain said. “Most people in the watermelon industry knew me from my family’s history in it, but they didn’t know me as a race car driver. They took the blind-faith approach.”
Chastain began racing young, following in his father’s footsteps as a hobby racer around the age of 12. He quickly turned his eyes toward racing as a career rather than a hobby.
In an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. during a November 2018 episode of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast, Chastain addressed the scenarios that truly sparked his interest in seriously continuing in the sport.
At the age of 18, Chastain found himself at a local track alongside Modified Division drivers and stars of the History Channel show "MadHouse." He was “starstruck” when he came into contact with the team, and an interaction borne of farmer ingenuity introduced the idea of continuing on for a career in the sport.
Chastain got his first break in 2011, taking over the No.66 Turn One Racing car in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, a seat recently vacated by Justin Marks, who would later become Chastain’s team owner.
Connections in agriculture and watermelon industries helped fuel Chastain’s early rides, and while he gained a reputation for taking his equipment above and beyond its potential, his on-track record continued to be mediocre.
“In the early part of my career, we were never in a position to run up front,” Chastain said. “I was here for a job. I was here to get laps and experience."
Increasing success
After years of racing all the time, Chastain appeared to catch a break with an offer of full-time funding to run in the NASCAR Xfinity series — a dream that was quickly quashed when the potential sponsor was raided by the FBI in late 2018 before the start of the 2019 season.
After facing disappointment, Chastian found ways to stay racing, and won his first career NASCAR Truck Series Race at Kansas in May 2019, after eight years of attempts.
He eventually received a truck series opportunity with Niece Motorsports. The races he won with that team were ultimately a deciding factor in his invitation to take over the No. 42 car in the NASCAR Cup Series left vacant by Kyle Larson’s exit to Hendrick Motorsports in 2021.
Chastain's roots in watermelons remain a testament to his on-track mentality, and a watermelon travels with the No. 1 team in a special carrier at the front of the hauler every week, just in case of a win.
“It’s a motivating thing now,” Chastain said. “Yeah, I want to smash it. But anybody — a tire changer, an engineer, a mechanic, the crew chief, the owner — they know that for me, for Ross Chastain, that watermelon means winning and we are here to win.”
In 2022, Chastain got a break when he was kept on the roster after new-to-the-track team TrackHouse Racing, co-owned by recording artist Pitbull and Justin Marks, purchased Chip Ganassi Racing in its entirety. The partnership was a perfect match, with Chastain scoring the team’s first win at Austin, Texas’s Circuit of the America’s road course race, followed by a second win at Talladega Superspeedway.
“This year has been incredible for me, I feel grateful,” Chastain said. “But also I realize that we deserve to be where we’re at. We put in the effort.”
Chastain said he is trying to be hopeful and positive about his success, while also being aware of the losses and mistakes it took to arrive at the highest level of the sport.
“This is the cup series. This is the top form of motorsports in America,” Chastain said. “I’m surprised (to be succeeding at this level) but I believed it could happen.”
Farming in Florida
While Chastain hopes to continue races for many years, he has always been vocal about his desire to one day return to the family farm in south Florida.
With years of spokesmanship under his belt, Chastain said he thinks his new on-farm role would be in negotiating with the chain stores that stock the family’s product. Just like NASCAR, selling watermelons is “big business.”
While watermelon trade and advertising is certainly complex, the 100-day growing season of watermelon production continues to be one of the most hands-on and intimate forms of farming possible.
The watermelons picked on Chastain’s family operation are moved quickly from field to packing house in the conveyances before leaving for big-city stores via semitruck. The operation is a labor-intensive one, spearheaded by five family employees, including Chastain’s father, brother and uncle, working alongside seasonal H-2A program workers who move through assisting fruit and vegetable harvests all along the East Coast.
Aside from a very different harvest protocol and the unique method of farming over dry fertilizer in plastic beds to protect the melons from excess moisture, farming watermelons is not so foreign from wheat or soybean production in Kansas, especially in terms of disease threats. Also similar is picking a compatible variety and sticking with it.
Today, Chastain said the family is trialing some new varieties for their customers.
“Right now, we’re trying a darker skin, and in the past it hasn’t sold as well,” Chastain said. “It can be the same flesh inside, same firmness, same sweetness, same thickness of rind. You could take the inside and never know, but if the outside is a darker rind pattern, it does not sell as well.”
Despite a mind full of farm knowledge, Chastain said his first thought each day is far from Florida, and the day his visions cease to be about track laps and simulator screens, he knows it will be time to return home to the farm.
“I wake up and the first thought is something about a race car and going fast,” Chastain said. “For me that reminds me, when I think about it, that it’s truly my passion. It just comes natural. I hope I never lose that.”
