MANHATTAN, Kan. — Top-seeded Spearville jumped out to a 20-5 advantage in the first quarter and upended St. Mary's Colgan 55-41 Wednesday night in a quarterfinal game of the KSHSAA Class 2A girls basketball state tournament at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Lancers (24-0), who reached the semifinal round for the first time since 1986, scored the final 11 points of the first stanza. The Panthers (14-10) cut the deficit to six points in the last two minutes of the first half and trailed 29-21 at the intermission.
Ehlaina Hartman, who has signed with Emporia State, finished with 25 points to lead the Lancers, and Alissa Heskamp added 13 points.
Kaitlin Crossland tallied 16 points to lead the Panthers.
