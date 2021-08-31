CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage soccer team scored two first-half goals and held off a late Branson surge to claim its season opener 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon at David Haffner Stadium.
Walter Mejia put the Tigers on the board by finding the back of the net with a goal in the 38th minute. Then one minute later, Neyzer Ramos-Garcia added Carthage's final tally, assisted by George Laytham.
Jose Najera scored the Pirates' goal in the 64th minute.
The Tigers play host to College Heights at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.