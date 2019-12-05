PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter and rolled past Washburn 84-63 on Thursday night in MIAA women’s basketball action at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.
The Gorillas (4-3, 2-0 MIAA) hit 9-of-15 field goals, 4-of-5 3-pointers and 3-of-3 free throws while building a 25-7 advantage in the first 10 minutes. The Ichabods (3-4, 0-1), by contrast, went 3-of-14 from the floor and missed all six attempts from the 3-point arc.
Pittsburg State led 12-7 after Washburn’s Irene Sanz made a free throw with 4:32 left in the first quarter, but the Ichabods did not score again in the stanza. The Gorillas broke away with a 3-pointer by Marina Bauza, layup by Maya Williams, 3-pointer by Sydnee Crain, three-point play by Athena Alvarado and another Williams layup.
Tristan Gegg made half of PSU’s 10 treys and tallied 21 points to lead five Gorillas in double figures.
Williams registered her second straight double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds, followed by Alvarado with 13 points, seven boards and two blocked shots, Crain with 13 points and Kaylee DaMitz with 10 points, eight assists and four steals.
Guard Reagan Phelan scored 15 points and handed out 10 assists for Washburn, and Shelbe Piggie and Alexis McAfee added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Gorillas shot 46 percent for the game and made 10-of-17 treys for 59 percent. The Ichabods hit 45 percent and were 8-of-18 from long range.
The Gorillas are idle until Dec. 15 when they entertain Missouri Valley. Washburn has another league game at 1:30 Saturday afternoon at Missouri Southern.
WASHBURN MEN 66, PSU 59
The Gorillas owned a 40-32 halftime advantage but scored just 19 points in the second half.
Pittsburg State (4-3, 0-2 MIAA) shot almost 50 percent in the first half (14-of-29, including 5-of-11 on 3-pointers), but the second half saw the Gorillas go 7-of-24 from the floor, 2-of-10 from distance and 3-of-8 from the foul line.
Washburn (4-3, 1-0), which trailed by 12 points late in the first half, took the lead on a bucket by Connor Deffebaugh and back-to-back baskets by Jonny Clausing to make it 61-56 with 3:12 left. PSU’s Antonio Givens II scored to make it a three-point game, but the Gorillas didn’t score again until the final 30 seconds.
Givens made 7-of-9 shots and scored a season-high 16 points for the Gorillas, and Dejon Waters Jr. had 14.
Tyler Geiman netted 13 points for the Ichabods, who shot 46 percent. Drew Maschoff added 11 points and Clausing and Tyler Nelson each had 10.
After a break to take finals, the Gorillas’ next game is Dec. 18 at home against Henderson State. Washburn continues league play at 3:30 Saturday afternoon at Missouri Southern.
