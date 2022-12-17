WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was raining threes early on at Webb City High School when the Cardinals met the Monett Cubs for a Saturday evening bout in the 4 States Challenge.
Webb City jumped out to a 24-5 lead and used that quick start to hang on for a 64-55 win over Monett.
"Webb City got off to such a great start tonight and defensively, we weren't able to slow the game down," Monett head coach Jeremy Neville said.
Joe Adams led the charge from beyond the arc with three first-quarter triples and five total on his way to a 21-point performance.
"He's shooting the ball really confidently," Webb City head coach Jason Horn said. "You have to give credit to his teammates. They're finding him and they're not playing selfishly."
"I felt good coming in," Adams said. "We had two shootarounds this morning. So, we got enough shots up to where I would be able to knock them down. It feels good to be able to start hot and get going. ... It's all just a rhythm thing. My teammates kept getting me the ball once they saw I hit one."
The Cardinals made three consecutive 3-pointers at one point when Adams knocked down two in a row and Barron Duda followed him up with one more.
"It was huge for us," Horn said. "We kind of live and die by the three. I thought our guys did a good job of getting downhill, drawing the defense and then making the right read and making the right kick.
"Alex (Martin) was great in the post drawing doubles and he was able to hit Joe (Adams) and Barron (Duda) and they were able to get some rhythm looks from three. Those guys, if you give them an inch, they're going to make you pay."
The Cardinals' largest lead was 19 points at two different times. Once in the first quarter (24-5) and again in the third quarter (50-31).
But, the Cubs started clawing back at about that time. They closed the third stanza on a 6-1 run to make it 51-37.
"Really proud of how our kids hung in the game and eventually got them (Webb City) slowed down so that we could execute a little more," Neville said.
Behind the play of their big man, Isiah Meeks, they got the deficit all the way back down to four at 58-54 during the fourth quarter. Senior guard Jason Garner chipped in during the comeback effort as well. The duo combined for 13 of the team's 18 fourth-quarter points.
"You have to give credit to them. They got the ball in to their big," Horn said. "He struggled early but he started making some plays late. Some other guys hit some shots and you could feel their confidence rising."
Meeks finished with 24 points in the contest and shot 3 for 6 from the free throw line. Garner scored 14 and found himself making an impact defensively during the comeback effort. He drew two charges in the game and continuously got his hands on the ball coming away with multiple steals.
Webb City would go on to slam the door on Monett scoring six of the game's final seven points.
The Cardinals put a lot of focus into a different gameplan on the defensive end as they were honed in on the Cubs' 3-point shooter, Blaine Salsman, all game long.
"We were keying on him (Salsman) early," Horn said. "We changed our defensive approach for him. He's a prolific shooter. He's someone we thought could make enough shots, obviously, to win the game. So, we made a concerted effort to try to take him out of the game and make someone else beat us. We were fortunate enough that it worked and we were able to get a win."
They didn't allow him much as Salsman only tallied four points in the game on two layups. One very acrobatic finish on an up-and-under move while he hung in the air trying to protect the ball from Webb City defenders.
"We're running into that with several teams now," Neville said. "They're being real physical on him (Salsman) and really face-guarding him, getting in his face and running through screens."
Duda added to the Cardinals in double figures with 13. Martin added 11 more.
Webb City plays against Kirksville in the 12 Courts of Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 29 in Kansas City. The Cardinals hope to keep that offensive firepower rolling.
"It helps a lot," Adams said about the hot shooting night. "It gives us an idea of what we should be doing and what all we need to do to win. ... As long as we can share the ball and get everyone going then we're good."
