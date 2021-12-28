ROLLA, Mo. — Fast starts have become a common theme for the Carthage boys basketball team.
The Tigers opened the game with a 29-13 lead at the break and cruised to a lopsided 60-37 victory over Lincoln College Prep on Tuesday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 35th annual Rolla Holiday Invitational.
And Carthage’s fast start to the season continues as the Tigers are now 7-1 on the season.
“This was a big win for this group because we did it with defensive stops, rebounding and scoring in the paint,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well, only hitting four 3s but we were still able to control the game. We really took away their transition game and bothered their set plays in the halfcourt. We knew if we could keep (Israel) Randle and (Demetrius) Barnes under 25 points we had a good chance to win.”
After halftime, Carthage blew the game open by outscoring Lincoln Prep 31-24 in the second half to build a 23-point advantage.
Junior Max Templeman, who hit a pair of triples, captured game honors with 19 points to pace the Tigers. Clay Kinder added 13 points, while Joel Pugh and Justin Ray contributed nine apiece.
“I thought Justin had his best game in terms of attacking the rim and earning deflections defensively,” Morris said. “Max was really solid as he went 9 for 9 from the field. We haven’t had a ton of success at the Rolla tournament but this group wants to be different.”
Carthage’s defense limited Randle to 13 points for Lincoln Prep (6-4). Barnes chipped in eight points.
The Tigers will play the winner of Warrensburg-Hannibal in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.