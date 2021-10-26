Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.