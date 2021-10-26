The Joplin and Webb City soccer match saw plenty of action on Tuesday night at Cardinal Stadium.
There were six goals scored, a yellow card was handed out, plenty of shots on goal, many saves and even a penalty kick.
But the Eagles (15-6) used a quick start and stifling defensive efforts to outlast the Cardinals 4-2 in their regular-season finale. Joplin finished sixth in the Central Ozark Conference standings with a 5-4 record.
Joplin got the scoring started at the 28:42 mark in the first half when junior midfielder Luis Alvarado blasted a kick into the net. Alvarado benefited from a good bounce as the ball glanced off a Webb City player and into the net for a 1-0 lead.
“It looked like it may have been an own goal there on that first one. So, just lucky for us,” Joplin coach Josh Thompson said. “And then that encouraged our guys to just keep pushing.”
Joplin did exactly that.
It wasn’t even two minutes later that Adam Montanez, junior midfielder, struck a ball high and over the head of Webb City goalkeeper Connor Black for a 2-0 lead.
Webb City (10-8, 2-7 COC) didn’t lay down following a quick, favorable start for the Eagles.
The Cardinals responded just a minute later during the 15th minute of the game with a goal of their own from sophomore forward Joe Wermuth to bring Webb City back within one 2-1.
“Honestly, I thought we were the better team for majority of the first half,” Webb City coach Nick Harmon said. “They had some really lucky bounces early on. But we responded and got back in the game. The first half, I felt went well.”
That would be all of the scoring in the first half as both teams battled for field position and control of the ball the rest of the way.
With about 22 minutes remaining in the first half, Montanez got a free kick from about the 30-yard line on the football field that sailed high over the goal post to just miss extending the Eagles’ lead.
The second half saw a lot of the same.
In just over three minutes of action in the second half, Joplin took the ball downfield and set up senior forward Gabe DeLeon with a short-distance goal to bring the lead to 3-1.
But once again, Webb City found a response.
This time, it came after a foul on Joplin’s Abraham Montanez, who tripped up Webb City’s Alex Flores. The foul came after Flores approached the Joplin’s goalkeeper applying pressure on the defense.
Tristan Barroeta, a senior forward for Webb City, drilled the penalty kick right past Joplin goalkeeper Andrew Jordan to make the score 3-2 with around 33 minutes remaining in the contest.
Webb City didn’t bring the game any closer as Joplin controlled the ball down the stretch.
“We put ourselves in a pretty good position to make a comeback,” Harmon said. “I don’t think we showed enough heart, determination and accountability late in the game to win.”
Joplin ended the scoring when Ely Montanez took a pass from Luciano Reyes downfield and snuck his shot just past Black for the two-score lead.
The fourth-seeded Eagles will meet fifth-seeded Republic at noon on Saturday in a Class 4 District 5 quarterfinals matchup. The Tigers, who won a share of the COC title with Branson, defeated Joplin 3-1 on Sept. 28.
“We’re going to best mentally prepare ourselves,” Thompson said. “They’re (Republic) great on goal. They’ve got a great goalie. We will make sure we dominate in possession and don’t give away possessions in silly spots, so we can work around that keeper.”
As Webb City prepares for district play, the Cardinals finish the regular season at McDonald County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I’m looking for them to respond,” Harmon said. “They need to respond and come together. This needs to light a fire under them going into the postseason because tonight wasn’t good enough.”
