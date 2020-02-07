MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Ozark Christian College women raced out to an 13-point lead after the first quarter and held the pace through the remainder of the contest on the way to a 76-62 win over Manhattan Christian College on Friday night.
Ozark Christian’s bench outscored Manhattan Christian 21-5 in a game the Ambassadors never trailed.
Adreonna Hughes led OCC with 28 points on 11-of-30 shooting. She added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Maddison Schaper was 4-of-12 shooting from the field to finish with 10 points. She had 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Annie Jaycox came off the bench and poured in 16 points on 8-of-18 shooting. She pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Alexis Huitron scored 16 points to lead Manhattan College, while Jordan Lewis scored 13 and Shelby Jennings 10.
OCC MEN FALL
Manhattan Christian College was on fire from the field in the second half on the way to a 93-78 win over Ozark Christian.
Manhattan Christian shot 62.5 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from 3-point range in the second half to stretch a four-point lead to a double-digit win.
Miles Dressler led OCC with 17 points and eight rebounds. He added four blocks. Deion Clark came off the bench to score 15 points, while Nicholas Sarin added 12.
Manhattan Christian had five players in double figures, with Nate Awbrey coming off the bench to score a game-high 25 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. He was a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. Gabe Awbrey scored 16, Jordan White 15, while Chelvin White and Payton Stephens each scored 14. Stephens had 13 rebounds, and White 11.
