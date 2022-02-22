Webb City boys basketball was propelled by a monster first quarter to earn a 61-54 victory over rival Carthage on Tuesday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
With just one game left to play before postseason, the Cardinals improved to 17-8 overall and 5-3 in the Central Ozark Conference.
“We were really good in that first six minutes,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said in his postgame radio interview. “Defensively, we were flying all over the place. We weren’t giving a clean look up. I thought we had a little bit of a letdown in the second quarter.
“We kept telling them (Carthage) was going to make a run. They’re too good offensively not to and we had a little bit of a lull, but we got back to it in the third quarter. We were able to survive that adversity and get a win.”
Webb City scored the game’s first nine points. The Cardinals also stretched the advantage all the way to 23-2 after Trey Roets hit a pair of freebies with 1:51 left to play in the first quarter.
Carthage finally stopped the bleeding with back-to-back buckets from Britt Coy and Tyler Willis to close the gap to 17 at the end of the frame.
And then came the Tigers in the second quarter.
Carthage went on a 16-5 run as a 2-point shot from Willis cut the score to 28-22 with 26 seconds before halftime. Max Higginbotham provided Webb City with a little breathing room before the break, draining a 3-pointer for a nine-point lead.
The Tigers continued to fight back in the third quarter as a trey from Coy trimmed the hole to 39-35 with 52 seconds to go. A bucket from Isaiah Brisco increased the Cardinals’ lead to six heading into the final frame.
Carthage got as close as 51-45 with 4:01 remaining in the game. But Webb City threw a haymaker right back with a 9-5 run as Higginbotham connected from deep to stretch the lead to 60-50 with 1:50 to go.
Webb City was also the beneficiaries of efficient free throw shooting, going 22 of 26 from the charity stripe. Kaden Turner, who led the team with 14 points, went 10 of 12 from the line.
“Turner was really big making free throws,” Horn said. “(Dupree) Jackson (who went 6 for 6). (Dante) Washington and Brisco stepped in handling the ball. Those guys were really key down the stretch. It was a great team effort to get that win, especially with Cohl (Vaden) going out. I think it showed a lot of heart. They were very determined to end it.”
Despite only playing 19 minutes, Vaden finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for Webb City. Washington added 11 points.
It was also Senior Night for the Cardinals as they honored Brisco, Turner, Jackson, Vaden, Higginbotham and Baylor Dickinson.
Leading Carthage (18-7) was Max Templeman with a game-high 21 points. He shot 7 of 13 from the floor, including 7 of 8 from the foul line.
Joel Pugh contributed 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Webb City concludes the regular season at Branson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, barring weather. The Cardinals, which have the third-seed, play sixth-seeded McDonald County at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament in Willard.
Sixth-seeded Carthage plays third-seeded Ozark in a Class 6 District 5 opener at 7:30 Monday in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.