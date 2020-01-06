CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A long layoff didn’t seem to bother the Carl Junction girls basketball team.
In fact, it was just the opposite.
After more than three weeks off from live action, the Bulldogs appeared more than ready to return to the hardwood.
Ignited by a spectacular start, Carl Junction rolled to a dominant 79-28 victory over Monett in nonconference action on Monday night inside the Carl Junction High School gymnasium.
In an impressive opening half, the Bulldogs scored the first 16 points of the contest and led by 35 at halftime.
“We had a terrific start, and that’s what we talked about doing before the game,” Bulldogs coach Brad Shorter said. “It’s been a while since we’ve played, and a lot of times, teams show rust after a layoff. We challenged our kids not to show rust and to get after it right from the start. I’m proud of them. Our kids played hard, and it was a good start to the second half of the season.”
Ranked fifth in Class 4 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, Carl Junction hiked its record to 7-0.
Senior guard/forward Katie Scott poured in 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.
The 6-foot-3 Scott, who made 13 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws, noted the Bulldogs were determined to get off to a solid start in their first action since winning the Joplin Lady Eagle Classic on Dec. 14.
“Coach Shorter told us before the game that rust was to be expected after a break, but we wanted to play like we hadn’t had a break at all,” said Scott, a Drury recruit. “We wanted to play better than we were playing before the break. I think a lot of the work we’ve done over break has helped us improve our start and our consistency.”
Two others reached double figures for Carl Junction, as freshman guard Destiny Buerge scored 12 points and sophomore guard Jessa Hylton added 10. Senior guard Shila Winder chipped in eight for the Bulldogs, who made 10 3-pointers in the game. Nine different players scored for the hosts.
“Katie played great once again,” Shorter said. “I thought Jessa and Destiny both played really well too. But really, it was 1 through 12 tonight. Everybody contributed.”
The Bulldogs held a 26-1 advantage after treys from Hylton, Dani Wrensch and Buerge. Monett scored seven of the last nine points of the opening frame, but the visitors trailed 28-8.
With an active pressure defense, the Bulldogs forced the Cubs into nine turnovers in the first quarter.
Carl Junction used a 15-0 run in the second quarter to blow the game open. Scott scored 10 during the surge and the hosts led 48-10.
By the break, Carl Junction’s comfortable lead was 53-18.
Scott’s drive through the lane made it 63-23 with 2:45 left in the third period. Scott then scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, with her 30th point coming on a 3-pointer from the right wing that pushed her team’s advantage to 74-26.
It was Carl Junction’s highest scoring output since an 83-point effort against Cassville in February 2014.
Shorter was definitely pleased with his team's performance.
“We shot the ball well,” Shorter said. “We were taking good shots, and we had multiple scorers. We got out and had some runouts, and those were big. I thought we rebounded well and got it out fast. We’ve been working at pushing the ball and taking good shots. But our kids are starting to understand it. It’s fun when you get up and down. Defensively, our kids just played hard.”
Monett was led by senior guard Kaesha George’s 11 points. The Cubs (2-7) hadn’t played since Dec. 19.
“We knew coming in they’d be really good,” Monett coach Zack Kleine said of the Bulldogs. “I know Carl Junction hadn’t played in a while either, but we hadn’t played in 18 days. We looked lethargic coming out, and they didn’t. They shot the ball really well. We just have to keep getting better.”
Monett travels to East Newton tonight, while Carl Junction heads to Glendale on Thursday.
